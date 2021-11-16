IMSE Releases New Digital Products to Support K-5 Literacy Instruction and 6-12 Remediation Programs include 8 new products to expand support for remote and in-person instruction for K-12 teachers trained in Structured Literacy and Orton-Gillingham

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced it has expanded its line of digital reading materials to further support primary and secondary school teachers that have had to adapt to a blend of remote and in-person instruction. IMSE's new digital materials include a mix of customizable fluency Google slide bundles that focus on the elements of reading literacy, such as morphology, phonological awareness, and dictation. The products can be used during remote instruction over video call, and in the classroom on an interactive whiteboard, computer, laptop, or tablet.

The new digital materials include:

According to the Center for American Progress, by March 25, 2020, all public schools in the U.S. were closed in response to the rising threat of the coronavirus. Seventy-four percent of the 100 largest school districts in the country started the 2020-21 school year with remote-only instruction models, affecting more than 9 million students. As of May 3, 2021, 46 percent of U.S. schools were still using hybrid instruction and 53 percent were fully open.

"The past year turned teachers' whole worlds upside down, requiring them to make radical shifts in instruction to ensure they could still reach their students and keep them engaged and learning," said Jeanne Jeup, IMSE co-founder, educator, mother, and global literacy advocate. "We have designed our digital products to be engaging, easy to use, and require minimal prep so that teachers have all of the tools they need at their fingertips to implement teaching the core elements of literacy, whether they are instructing students at home, in the classroom, or in a hybrid setting."

All IMSE digital products can be used for students in the general education setting, intervention setting, or home-school setting.

"IMSE's digital products, which are based on the Science of Reading, have brought joy and learning growth for my students," said Kim Motavon, literacy coach and reading tier 2 teacher for Western Primary in Latham, OH. "IMSE's Orton-Gillingham training and customizable K and first-grade slide sets, as well as the decodable books, have saved the day. I am proud to say that our K-3 teachers will be taking IMSE's awesome training this spring and summer!"

IMSE Structured Literacy Professional Development trains educators to teach reading with programs based on the Science of Reading research that incorporates the best of Orton-Gillingham and all five pillars of literacy. Then, using IMSE Structured Literacy Classroom Programs, students are taught how to read and write as well as why words are spelled a certain way. The result is a better and more immediate grasp of reading, no matter where a child begins in their literacy journey.

IMSE's Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs have helped millions of students become confident and successful readers.

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education, and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country.

