GE Aviation Materials Selects AvAir for Asset Management

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has been selected by GE Aviation Materials (GEAM) for an asset management program initially covering more than 50,000 line items totaling nearly 70,000 components.

GE Aviation Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of GE Aviation, is a world-leading provider of used serviceable material and TrueChoice TransitionsTM solutions: Green time Lease, custom work scopes, Engine/Module exchanges, consignment, lessor integration and portability products for GE Aviation's commercial engine programs. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings.

AvAir's Chandler, Arizona based facility will manage the inventory consisting of external commercial engine components such as Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), Quick Engine Change (QEC) material, and accessories. Applications for the material covered under the agreement include GE widebody platforms such as CF6-80, GE90, and GEnx engines. Through this multi-year agreement, AvAir also becomes a preferred supplier to the GE network of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, including each of its engine overhaul and component repair locations.

"We're pleased to be able to provide GEAM with a program that meets their objectives," said Kevin Lenz, SVP of Powerplants for AvAir. "This agreement links AvAir's global market reach with GE Aviation Materials, increasing support to our global customer base as well as to the GE MRO network."

"For this key asset management agreement, we wanted to establish a relationship with a company that we could trust to both market our products globally and maximize the value that customers can realize from utilizing used serviceable inventory in their operations; AvAir can do just that," said Horacio Repetto, General Manager of GE Aviation Materials. "We look forward to a successful relationship that supports our global customers."

This agreement and other recent asset management contracts support AvAir's growth plan which includes evaluating additional strategic affiliations throughout the industry to continue to expand the company's global offerings.

With more than 26 million in-stock components, AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or manage assets and inventories. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or manage assets and inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. Recognized as a global leader, AvAir has been named "No. 1 Parts Supplier of the Year" by Airline Economics, and "Fastest Growing Companies in America" by Inc. 5000. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero .

About GE Aviation Materials

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit us at www.GEAviation.com . Follow GE Aviation on Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram .

