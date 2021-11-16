Cardo Announces New Product Line-Up To Set New Standard In Bluetooth Communication Devices

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless helmet communication for powersports riders, today announced a brand-new range of Bluetooth communicators, raising the bar for quality and innovation once again.

Cardo Freecom 4X

With Cardo's continued commitment to its customers, the new range confirms its position in the market as the best option for those demanding the most out of their riding. The new generation of products will feature the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip on the market and a new standard of features, including over-the-air software updates – meaning no cords or cables are needed. In addition, fast charging via USB-C means riders can quickly charge at a pit stop, as 20 minutes of charge time delivers two hours of ride time.

The Cardo Spirit is a brand-new product line that delivers all the qualities that made Cardo recognizable as the high-quality brand it is today, at an incredible introductory price of only $99.00. The Spirit is powered by the latest Bluetooth technology and brings all the essentials needed by a rider and combines them with unprecedented attention to detail, build quality and durability. With the ability to connect two riders up to a quarter of a mile, it allows riders to focus on the ride ahead and enjoy seamless connectivity.

The Cardo Spirit HD provides the unbeatable package, with everything a rider will ever want from a Bluetooth communicator at an affordable price of $149. The Spirit HD is powered by the latest Bluetooth technology and is combined with features such as high-quality sound from powerful 40mm HD speakers, FM radio, and 13 hours talk time.

The Cardo Freecom 2x establishes itself as the mid-range, and firm favorite in the product lineup, as the best Bluetooth communicator for two riders. Added benefits include premium Sound by JBL, live intercom and analogue jog-dial. At $209, the Cardo Freecom 2x sets a new standard for Bluetooth communicators with features such as live intercom, an auto-reconnecting Bluetooth connection for two riders. The Cardo Freecom 2x is waterproof and features over-the-air software updates which provides additional value to an already incredible package.

Rounding out the new lineup, at $269, the Cardo Freecom 4x positions itself as the world's best, fully featured, Bluetooth communicator with a range of three-quarters of a mile for up to four riders. All benefits and features you'd expect from Cardo are standard with the addition of an auto-reconnecting Bluetooth connection for four riders– Freecom 4x is the ideal premium Bluetooth companion for any ride.

"We are extremely proud and excited to replace our entire Bluetooth product range with two new, exciting product families," says Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems. "The Cardo Spirit and Cardo Freecom X lineups raise the bar to position itself as the world's best communication system on the market. Regardless of what or how you ride, we are confident we have a communicator for everyone."

About Cardo Systems

Cardo specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2003, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems and in 2015, it has also introduced the world's first mesh powered communication protocol into the motorcycle market. The company's products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world's leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.

