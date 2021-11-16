British Airways launches development programme for leaders with strengths specialist Cappfinity

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global airline, British Airways, is working with HR tech company, Cappfinity, on a transformative leadership development programme for more than 400 of its leaders.

Planned to run over four years and delivered by Cappfinity's Talent Practice, the Altitude Leadership Development Programme is part of a long-term initiative designed to transform the airline and rejuvenate the business following the devastating impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry.

Participants will experience an immersive digital assessment with an expert-led follow up interview and debrief. Each leader will also receive a detailed feedback report providing insight into their leadership style and how they demonstrate the British Airways Leadership Behaviours.

Leaders will be given the opportunity to participate in a masterclass on how to coach their teams, as well as following a bespoke development journey comprising of executive coaching, interactive workshops, action learning, innovative digital content and 360 feedback.

Tanya Mohamoodally, Head of People Strategy and Organisation Development at British Airways, spoke about the goals of the programme,

"Our aim is to create a world class development programme that equips current and future leaders with the skills they need to steer the business through the next phase of our journey. The industry has faced unprecedented disruption in recent months and, now more than ever, we feel it's important to invest in supporting our leaders and strengthening talent pipelines."

Celine Floyd, Talent Practice Director, Leadership Assessment at Cappfinity commented on the programme,

"We are delighted to be working with British Airways as they set out to unlock leadership potential and develop the key strengths that will help leaders navigate the challenges ahead and secure the future growth of their business. The flexibility of our strengths-based Altitude solution means we are able to provide a scalable, data-driven approach to support a wide range of critical processes including succession planning, internal mobility and talent mapping. We look forward to seeing what our collaboration can achieve over the next four years."

About Cappfinity

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based assessment, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies. Our teams in the UK, US, Ireland and Australia are proud to be working with more than 200 organisations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

View original content:

SOURCE Cappfinity