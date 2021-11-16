Ascento Capital Advises StreamWeaver, a Leading AIOps Company, in Its Sale to BMC

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascento Capital represented StreamWeaver Technologies, Inc., a leading AI operations (AIOps) company, in its sale to BMC Software, Inc. BMC is a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

StreamWeaver enhances BMC's AIOps capabilities with a broad set of out-of-the-box data integrations built on a complementary, modern microservices-based architecture that allows customers to achieve better incident and risk predictions, improved automated remediation, and increased support for DevOps and ServiceOps, which is the unique outcome that results from applying AI to service and operations management.

Together, BMC and StreamWeaver will allow customers to apply BMC's advanced AI/ML analytics capabilities to rich data from the various tools and technologies that may exist in their IT environments, seamlessly integrated into the BMC Helix platform.

About Ascento Capital, LLC

Ascento Capital is an investment bank that provides advisory services for M&A, capital raises, valuations, and strategic consulting to technology companies in the U.S. and internationally.

Ascento Capital focuses exclusively on the tech sector with experience in Artificial Intelligence, Data, Analytics, MarTech, PropTech, FinTech, HealthTech, IoT, Cloud, eCommerce, SaaS, UCaaS, IT Services and Digital Media.

Ascento Capital has extensive, global, senior level connections in an array of private and public companies, private equity firms and venture capital funds in Israel, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Germany, Korea, Japan, China and India.

The Ascento Capital team has extensive corporate law, corporate finance and technology company operating experience at firms such as White & Case, Erste Bank, Barclays Bank, Samsung, Philips, Nvidia, LG, Ascom and Ericsson.

