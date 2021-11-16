AP Recovery Announces New CEO

, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Recovery, Inc., a global leader in recovery auditing and controls, announced that Anthony Brush has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 15th.

Tony joined AP Recovery nearly 21 years ago and has helped position the company to serve the world's biggest global corporations. Tony served as Vice President at AP Recovery before stepping into his new role as President / CEO and has been involved in all aspects of the company's business throughout his career. Before joining AP Recovery, Tony worked in the copier industry for 20 years and as Regional VP with IKON Office Solutions (Ricoh) for 11 years.

AP Recovery's motto, Count on People, drives Tony's approach to the role of CEO/President. He continues to foster a culture at AP Recovery whereby colleagues and customers can continue to always Count on Our People.

"It is my privilege to serve AP Recovery as President and CEO. Over the past 21 years, I have watched this company grow into the global leader that it is today. I am excited for the future of AP Recovery, and to continue working alongside hardworking, passionate people," says Tony Brush.

AP Recovery is a global recovery auditing firm, leading the industry in quality and client experience for over 25 years. We blend inquisitive minds with the power of technology to help our Fortune 500 and 1000 clients recover lost profits, mitigate risk, and audit suppliers for maximum returns.

