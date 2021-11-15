Stitch Fix Announces Linda Aiello As New Chief People & Culture Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the world's leading online personalized shopping experience, announced Linda Aiello is joining the company as Chief People & Culture Officer effective on Monday, November 15. Aiello joins Stitch Fix from Salesforce, and will report to Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding. She will lead the People & Culture teams across the US and the UK.

Aiello was previously the Executive Vice President of Employee Success Business Partners at Salesforce, where she ran the global employee-facing HR organization and focused on international growth and expansion, M&A integration, and scaling culture and service. Before Salesforce, Aiello built out Uber's international organization, and spent 15 years working in luxury retail at brands including LVMH and Jimmy Choo.

"I'm so thrilled Linda is joining our team to lead People and Culture," said Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix. "As we look ahead at the opportunities for our business, our people and culture are at the center of building exceptional client experiences, and we are thrilled to have Linda bring her depth of knowledge and expertise in scaling highly innovative teams across geographies. I look forward to her partnership in further strengthening our culture and enabling our teams to do their very best work, in an inclusive environment. Linda will help us realize our bold ambitions as we transform Stitch Fix, and the retail industry."

"My career has been defined by my time in fashion and retail, and then by my time in tech. Stitch Fix brings the best of both together," said Aiello. "I can't wait to dig in with the team to take Stitch Fix, with its incredible people and culture, on this next growth horizon."

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we've served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

