RainStick Shower Awarded Best of CES 2022 Innovation Award for Smart, Circular Shower Technology, Will Be Attending CES 2022

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RainStick Shower announced today that it was awarded the "Best of CES 2022 Innovations Award Honouree" for their circular shower technology.

The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. The CES Innovation Awards program, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in several consumer technology product categories.

RainStick Shower is North America's first WiFi-enabled circular shower that saves 80% water and up to 80% energy while providing almost double the flow of a traditional low flow shower. Using proprietary water recirculation technology, RainStick Shower recovers the water and energy typically wasted to create a luxurious, environmentally conscious shower experience. Users can download the RainStick App to see environmental insights in real-time and track their own water and energy savings. Pre-orders for RainStick Shower are open now at www.rainstickshower.com .

Alisha McFetridge, CEO & co-founder of RainStick Shower adds "We are incredibly honoured and proud to have received this acknowledgement from CES of the work we're doing. We are on a mission to provide sustainability without compromise and our planet needs this technology more than ever. We look forward to working together with like-minded partners to bring RainStick to market in 2022".

RainStick Shower will be participating at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

About RainStick Shower

RainStick Shower is a Canadian clean technology company founded in 2019 to revolutionize the water technology space by imagining products that reduce domestic water and energy waste. Their mission is to allow individuals to live a sustainable lifestyle without compromise.

www.rainstickshower.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rainstickshower

Matte Black RainStick Shower in bathroom

SOURCE RainStick Shower