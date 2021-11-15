Tributes
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:07 AM HST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Kitty aims to break the mold when it comes to intrigue and spice. A new player in the adult specialty market, "Wet Kitty" introduces The Wet Kitty Panty. A novel way to display desire. When exposed to moisture, these fashionable and comfortable undergarments display a discreet, yet unmistakable message to one's partner.

Wet Kitty aims to break the mold when it comes to intrigue and spice. A new player in the adult specialty market!

The developing images signal messages including "Meow" "I Do" or "WAP".

In an industry where something new is almost always an iteration of an existing product, the Wet Kitty Panty offers something unique. They are bound to stir up more than just conversation.

Available in sizes from small through 2X, they retail for $14.99 and are available direct on-line at wetkittypanty.com and at many adult retail locations.

www.wetkittypanty.com

(Included photos licensed for associated use)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-view-in-adult-novelty-301423388.html

SOURCE Wet Kitty Panty

