Gauntlet Funding Acquires AnyCurb, a Chicago-based real estate data company

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gauntlet Funding announced today that it acquired AnyCurb , a company focused on predictive off-market home search and predicting a home's likelihood-to-sell with accuracy.

"We are very excited to add the AnyCurb team and its technology to our offerings to better arm our investors and clients with the best intelligence. The technology AnyCurb has built is impressive and will be a cornerstone of our upcoming Crucible platform" said Lou Forino, CEO and Managing Director of Gauntlet Funding.

With over 30 years experience, the industry experts at Gauntlet have been financing REOs, short sales, construction projects and all types of residential and commercial properties regardless of condition or situation.

"When we met Lou, his vision and industry experience aligned with AnyCurb values. We are excited to transition AnyCurb over to their team," said Danyal Ali, founder of AnyCurb.

In addition to their Private Money Programs, Gauntlet Funding is also a full-service direct lender providing conventional mortgages for both residential and commercial properties.

About Gauntlet Funding

Gauntlet Funding is a national private lender for real estate investors and real estate professionals.

About AnyCurb

AnyCurb is a tech-enabled real estate company which uses predictive analytics and proprietary algorithms to identify a home's likelihood-to-sell.

View original content:

SOURCE AnyCurb Internal Marketing