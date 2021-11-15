Constellis Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer. This is the company's sixth year earning the designation and the fourth consecutive year on the Military Friendly® Employer list. View Constellis' Military Friendly® ratings .

"Veterans and their families have been a fundamental part of our organization since its founding over 60 years ago."

Constellis earned the Military Friendly® Employer designation after being evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 Military Friendly® survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Constellis' final ratings were determined by a combination of their survey score and an assessment of the ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"We are proud to be selected again for the Military Friendly® Employer Designation," said Beth Skoletsky, Chief Human Resources Officer at Constellis. "Veterans and their families have been a fundamental part of our organization since its founding over 60 years ago. Their focus on the mission and their passion for safeguarding our communities is key to our culture as a company."

"Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations," said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

About Military Friendly® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

