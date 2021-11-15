After starting MIA service last month, 19 more routes will soon take flight. On Nov. 17, Guests are invited to come to MIA with bags packed for a chance to win one of 19 pairs of round-trip tickets and take off on the same day.

Calling all spontaneous travelers; Spirit Airlines giving away 'Spiritaneous' flights at MIA to celebrate 19 new routes After starting MIA service last month, 19 more routes will soon take flight. On Nov. 17, Guests are invited to come to MIA with bags packed for a chance to win one of 19 pairs of round-trip tickets and take off on the same day.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's Hometown Airline is giving South Florida travelers the gift of More Go following its initial entry into Miami International Airport (MIA) in October. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) will launch many more nonstop routes from MIA this week, gradually increasing to a total of 31 destinations served from MIA. To celebrate, Spirit is bringing back "Spiritaneous" -- a giveaway named after the spontaneous trip participants take immediately after winning.

Spiritaneous Giveaway

Participants may enter the Spiritaneous giveaway between 8-8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 17, near Spirit's counter in Concourse J, inside Door 33 on the first floor. Nineteen pairs of winners will be selected at random and can fly to most nonstop destinations that Spirit serves from MIA on Nov. 17.

Spirit Airlines Nonstop Routes from MIA







Destination: Start Date: Destination: Start Date:

Atlantic City (ACY) Oct. 6 Detroit (DTW) Nov. 17

Atlanta (ATL)* Oct. 6 Hartford-Bradley (BDL) Nov. 17

Baltimore (BWI) Oct. 6 Houston (IAH)* Nov. 17

Bogotá (BOG)* Oct. 7 Myrtle Beach (MYR) Nov. 17

Guatemala City (GUA)* Oct. 7 New York LaGuardia (LGA) Nov. 17

Medellín (MDE) Oct. 6 Orlando (MCO)* Nov. 17

Newark (EWR) Oct. 6 Philadelphia (PHL)* Nov. 17

Santo Domingo (SDQ)* Oct. 6 Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Nov. 17

Las Vegas (LAS)* Nov. 16 San Juan (SJU) * Nov. 17

Barranquilla (BAQ)* Nov. 17 San Pedro Sula (SAP)* Nov. 18

Boston (BOS) Nov. 17 Tegucigalpa-Palmerola (XPL)** Nov. 24

Cali (CLO)* Nov. 17 Minneapolis (MSP)* Jan. 7

Chicago O'Hare (ORD) Nov. 17 San José, C.R. (SJO)* Jan. 7

Cleveland (CLE) Nov. 17 San Salvador (SAL)* Feb. 17

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Nov. 17 St. Thomas (STT) * Feb. 17

Denver (DEN) * Nov. 17





















*Not eligible for contest due to early time of flight on Nov. 17, start date, or entry requirements ** Pending government approval

"We're thrilled to continue growing Spirit's presence at MIA and help our Guests get where they want to be with the launch of these 19 new routes," said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand. "The best part of this celebration is all the fun we're going to have along the way with Spiritaneous. In addition to a chance to win a pair of round-trip tickets for the adventure of a lifetime, every Spiritaneous contestant will receive 1,000 Free Spirit® bonus points when they sign up for the Free Spirit® loyalty program to help get them on their way to their next flight faster."

Contest rules

Click here to view full contest rules.

Promotion only applies to nonstop flights departing MIA between 11:40 a.m. EST and 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 17, 2021 .

Roundtrip tickets include one checked bag and one carry-on bag (taxes and fees included).

Contestants limited to one contest entry per person.

Guests must be present in contest area near Spirit's counter located at the arrival level of Concourse J, inside of Door 33, on the day of the event to qualify. Guests must submit their entry form between 8 a.m. EST and 8:30 a.m. EST . The individual drawings for 19 pairs of tickets will start at 8:45 a.m.

Parking in the Flamingo Garage is closest access to Spirit's ticket counters in Concourse J.

Guests must come with their bags packed and ready to go.

Winners must show required government identification and applicable vaccination/testing documentation at the time of booking.

and the requirements for reentry back into the U.S. before their flight is booked. For more information on entry or re-entry requirements, please Travelers must review travel-related requirements for the destination they plan to visitthe requirements for reentry back into the U.S. before their flight is booked. For more information on entry or re-entry requirements, please click here and scroll down to the "Travel Requirements" section.

Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

