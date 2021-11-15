Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification for Samsung's 3nm and 4nm Process Technologies

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

/ Key Highlights

Ansys® Redhawk-SC™ and Ansys® Totem™ power integrity platforms are certified for Samsung's most advanced 3nm and 4nm process technologies

Samsung's certifications will help customers speed design flow convergence for Redhawk-SC and Totem

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) achieved certification of its cutting-edge multiphysics signoff solutions for Samsung Foundry's advanced 3nm and 4nm process technologies. This enables joint customer designs to meet critical power, thermal, and reliability standards for highly sophisticated artificial intelligence/machine learning, high-performance computing (HPC), and networking chips, as well as low power 5G and mobile applications.

The certification of Ansys RedHawk-SC for Samsung Foundry 3nm and 4nm process technologies includes power network extraction, power integrity and reliability, signal electromigration (EM), thermal reliability analysis for self-heat, thermal-aware EM, and statistical EM budgeting. Redhawk-SC will analyze very large 3nm network designs by using elastic compute, big-data analytics and high capacity of its underlying Ansys® SeaScape™ infrastructure. Totem is similarly certified for transistor-level custom designs. The predictive accuracy of Redhawk-SC and Totem have been verified through extensive testing by Samsung Foundry.

"Samsung Foundry has a long-standing relationship with Ansys that has carried forward through many technology nodes," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "We continue to expand the areas of collaboration with Ansys to address emerging customer challenges in power and performance for digital, full-custom, mixed-signal, and 3D-IC designs."

"Ansys and Samsung are focused on delivering technology enablement solutions that meet our customers' needs on the leading edge of silicon technology," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the Electronics and Semiconductor Business Unit at Ansys. "This collaboration with Samsung Foundry makes the signoff fidelity of our Ansys multiphysics simulation platform possible and Ansys remains committed to powering the best user experience for our joint customers."

To learn more about Ansys and Samsung Foundry, register for Samsung SAFE on November 17, 2021 to view Ansys President and CEO Ajei Gopal deliver a keynote address at the event.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

