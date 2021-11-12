Spire Elects Carrie J. Hightman to Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced that it has increased the size of the board from nine members to 10 and elected Carrie J. Hightman as its newest member, effective Nov. 11, 2021. Carrie, 64, retired from NiSource Inc. in January 2021 after having served as executive vice president and chief legal officer since 2007. She also served as president and chief executive officer of one of Massachusetts's largest natural gas utilities, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts.

"We welcome Carrie to our board. She brings extensive experience as a senior leader in regulated industries including natural gas and electric utilities, energy, telecom, and banking, including AT&T and Fifth Third Bank," said Ed Glotzbach. "Her more than three decades of experience across gas operations, regulatory strategy, federal government affairs and environmental matters, among others, will be very valuable to our company as we embrace America's energy future."

Carrie earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and a juris doctor from Florida State University. She currently serves as an advisory board member of Fifth Third Bancorp and vice chair and director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Scott W. Dudley Jr.

Scott.Dudley@SpireEnergy.com

314-342-0878

Media Contact:

Jessica B. Willingham

Jessica.Willingham@SpireEnergy.com

314-342-3300

