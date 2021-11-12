Knowesis Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award From The U.S. Department of Labor

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) as a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

Knowesis Inc. - Data Driven Decisions (PRNewsFoto/Knowesis, Inc.)

Knowesis earned the platinum medallion after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"We are committed to employing and retaining veterans not only because it's the right thing to do, but because it's a smart business decision," said Sheilah O'Brien, Managing Principal of Knowesis. "Veterans have served our country, gained invaluable experience, and have an unparalleled work ethic. We're pleased to receive this recognition from the DOL as we continue to proactively seek out veteran candidates and prioritize their career development."

Knowesis joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, while also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

