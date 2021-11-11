Premier Medical Laboratory Services is the Official Testing Partner of the Charlotte Checkers

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Checkers played the Lehigh Valley Phantoms twice this weekend with a score of 7 to 3 on Saturday, lost by only 2 goals on Sunday. Fans cheered each time as players shot the puck past the goalie. Something that, a year ago was not possible for many sports organizations due to the pandemic. With that in mind, the Checkers organization is continuing to take every necessary precaution to protect the health of their players and staff. Having implemented an advanced COVID-19 testing strategy before the start of this year's season with nation leading laboratory, Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), players and staff have been tested routinely with some of the most accurate testing available. Today, PMLS is announcing they are the official testing partner of the Charlotte Checkers, ensuring the continued safety of the players and staff throughout the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

"At PMLS, we want players, staff, and fans to know that their health and well-being comes first,"

"At PMLS, we want players, staff, and fans to know that their health and well-being comes first," said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of PMLS. "We have state-of-the art technology and some of the top scientists in the nation so that the Checkers organization receives the fastest and most accurate results to continue to play safely."

As a highly advanced laboratory, PMLS can process up to 300,000 COVID-19 tests per day and works with state health departments and large corporations. They are the choice processing lab for Health and Human Services Surge sites throughout the country and are the official testing partner of sports organizations like the United Soccer League and several collegiate athletic programs alongside the Charlotte Checkers - providing fast and accurate results. They help these entities and organizations implement testing strategies addressing their individual needs for efficient and effective COVID-19 transmission mitigation. This customizable program developed by top scientists at PMLS is called Keep America Thriving.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented several significant challenges to the way we operate on a day-to-day basis," said Charlotte Checkers COO, Tera Black. "Premier Medical Laboratory Services has made it easy for a small staff like ours to conduct a high volume of testing as efficiently as possible so that we can ensure our players are safe, healthy and able to compete."

PMLS is dedicated to doing their part to ensure the Checkers are in optimal health so fans can continue cheering on these previous AHL Calder Cup Champions. They are now accepting more organizations for partnerships through their Keep America Thriving program to implement effective COVID-19 testing strategies. For more information on the Keep America Thriving program or Premier Medical Laboratory Services, please visit www.PreMedInc.com.

ABOUT PREMIER MEDICAL LABORATORY SERVICES

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), based in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and COLA. With the most advanced laboratory information systems (LIS) easy to read one-page test result reports are generated with higher accuracy and a customizable report for each client. PMLS prides itself on having some of the most rapid turnaround times for testing results in the industry. Their expansive testing menu includes Pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, Advanced Cardiovascular Testing, Diabetes, Women's Wellness panels, Allergen Specific Ige Blood Testing, Toxicology, and highly advanced diabetes test, MDDiabeticPro. For more information, please visit www.PreMedInc.com or call 1.866.800.5470.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

A member of the American Hockey League since 2010, the Charlotte Checkers are the top developmental affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken. A proud representative of the community dating back to Charlotte's first professional hockey game in 1956, the Checkers provide family-friendly entertainment at Bojangles Coliseum each season. For more information, please visit www.gocheckers.com or call 704.342.4423.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Premier Medical Laboratory Services)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Medical Laboratory Services