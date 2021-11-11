Life Time Brings First-Ever Luxury Athletic Resort and Coworking Destination to Downtown Chicago with Life Time River North at One Chicago, Preview Center Now Open

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time") (NYSE: LTH) is set to bring a first-of-its-kind healthy lifestyle destination to Chicago's River North neighborhood, opening in early 2022. Life Time River North at One Chicago , the city's tallest residential building and sixth tallest in Chicago's skyscape, brings unparalleled amenities to One Chicago residents and the neighborhood at-large, with 126,000+ square feet of luxurious spaces designed for the ultimate healthy lifestyle. The Preview Center, located at 33 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654, is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to the athletic resort, Life Time is set to bring its first premium coworking space to the city, its ninth coworking destination nationwide. Life Time Work is designed around a healthy work-life, with luxuriously appointed spaces featuring live plants, natural light, ergonomic workstations, healthy food and beverage offerings, and an included Life Time Athletic membership.

Life Time, which has ten athletic resort destinations throughout Chicagoland's suburbs, boasts dedicated boutique studios for yoga, indoor cycling, Pilates, Barre, and cardio and strength group classes. More than 400 pieces of cardio, strength and functional training equipment round out the more than 28,000 square-foot exercise floor, which also includes designated space for Life Time's signature small group training programs—GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit—taught by the best certified Performers for the ultimate progressive programs focused on developing strength, endurance, and athletic functional movements, respectively.

Additional wellness-minded amenities include:

Kids Academy featuring dedicated Kids Studio classes, sports training through GameFace Sport, Spanish immersion, homework help, and more, including a unique outdoor play area and Kids Gym (for kids starting at 3 months and for up to 2.5 hours daily),

LT Recovery featuring compression, massage and chiropractic services,

LifeSpa , offering full-service salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician and massage services, allows members to unwind, recover and relax

LifeCafe , a wholesome, real-food cafe with indoor and outdoor dining fuels members for their next endeavor.

Outdoor Beach Club featuring cabana and lounge seating, an elevated Aqua Lounge with two whirlpools, indoor sky-lit lap pool regulation-size basketball court and beautifully appointed dressing rooms with whirlpool and cold plunge suites.

Athletic resort memberships start at $229 per month. Life Time Work memberships start at $579, which includes access to all Life Time destinations. There are a limited number of Founder's memberships available with preferred pricing. For more information visit www.lifetime.life/rivernorth or call 872.345.8500.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit www.lifetime.life .

