iQSTEL EVOSS Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing Schedule To Begin Next Week

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced the manufacturing of its EVOSS electric motorcycles is scheduled to begin next week.

The electric motorcycles are slated for delivery to the USA, Latin American and the EU.

The first electric motorcycles are expected to roll off the production line before the end of this FY.

The first production run includes the EVOSS 250, 350 and 450 models equipped with 2, 3, and 4 Kw motors. All models come with a 72 Volt, 50 AmpH battery.

To see the EVOSS electric motorcycle, visit our You Tube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsaklYVEBqfDVOnDjZVYNxw

The EVOSS electric motorcycle is a custom design with a max range up to 150 Km per battery charge, a max speed up to 90 Km/h, and a max torque of 140 N – varying based on model.

The first shipments are intended to trial and establish in country dealer networks and support within each destination country.



Mr. Tony Abdo, CEO EVOSS B2C Division commented: "I´m very excited to be part of this important milestone in our EVOSS EV project. Having our EVOSS electric motorcycles in-country in the USA, Latin America and the EU, will demonstrate our commitment to a high standard quality product at a competitive price and drive future sales expansion through the dealer network."

Mr. Leandro Iglesias, CEO IQSTEL commented: "Our vision is to become a major player in EV Motorcycle market within Latin America, and the EU over the next three years. Management is scheduled to present the EVOSS electric motorcycle forecast to our independent Board of Directors. Subsequently, the forecast will be shared with our shareholders.in December."

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th 2021 that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com

View original content:

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.