Exyte with Record Order Intake in 9M/2021

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte continued its excellent performance during the first nine months of 2021, reaching a record order intake of €5,132 million (9M/2020: €3,184 million) thanks to a strong demand in the APAC and EMEA regions. Sales increased by 21.3% to €3,395 million with adjusted EBIT reaching €178 million. Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) remained the largest business segment and the region EMEA the strongest region for the time being.

Due to a high demand in all regions, sales increased by 21.3% to €3,395 million (9M/2020: €2,800 million). With sales of €1,813 million (9M/2020: €1,743 million), the region EMEA was the strongest, owing to major ongoing projects in Ireland, Germany, and Israel. In the region APAC, sales increased to €1,064 million (9M/2020: €596 million), mainly due to higher sales in Singapore and China. A substantial project in the ATF business segment in the region AMER led to an increase of sales, reaching €343 million (9M/2020: €291 million).

Adjusted EBIT rose to €178 million, a YOY increase of 25.4% (9M/2020: €142 million), primarily due to the higher gross profit as a result of increased sales. The adjusted EBIT margin grew from 5.1% to 5.3%. Free cash flow was at €473 million.

Further growth due to semiconductor business

With sales increasing to €2,968 million due to major ongoing projects in all regions, the business segment ATF remains the strongest segment (9M/2020: €2,400). Order intake for the Biopharma & Life Sciences (BLS) business segment was at €384 million, well above the level in 2020 (9M/2020: €215 million), due to major projects in Singapore and Malaysia, while sales grew to €247 million (9M/2020: €135 million). With new significant projects awarded in Israel, the business segment Data Centers (DTC) reached an order intake of €175 million (9M/2020: €98 million).

Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte, stated "Our strict implementation of the strategic focus on industries with strong secular growth – from the semiconductor industry and life sciences to data centers – in combination with our expertise in controlled and regulated environments forms the solid base of our strong profitable growth."

Outstanding performance continues

"Due to the continuous award of important projects in all our business segments, we expect incoming orders in 2021 to be on a record level," said Peter Schönhofer, CFO of Exyte. "We also expect double-digit growth in sales in 2021 compared to 2020, driven by a high order backlog, combined with a considerable increase in adjusted EBIT."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint, serving the most technically demanding clients in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. The company offers a full range of services from consulting to the managing of turnkey solutions – delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2020, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.1 billion with around 4,900 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership with its broad industry insight and its exceptional talents.

