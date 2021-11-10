Vertica to Leverage NetApp StorageGRID to Deliver Cloud-Scale Analytics to On-Premises Environments Combined Offering Provides Analytics and Machine Learning with Enterprise-Grade Object Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertica today announced a new integration with NetApp StorageGRID to deliver the advantages of cloud-native analytics to on-premises environments. This combined analytics offering enables data-driven organizations to elastically scale capacity and performance as data volumes grow and as analytics and machine learning become a strategic business driver – all from within their enterprise data centers.

"With this NetApp integration, we are committed to providing our joint customers with the broadest options to power their strategic analytical and machine learning initiatives in the way that works best for their businesses -- today and in the future," said Colin Mahony, senior vice president and general manager of Vertica. "Every organization can now run Vertica's cloud-optimized architecture with NetApp's StorageGRID to address their performance and financial requirements – all within enterprise data centers or private clouds."

Vertica with NetApp StorageGRID allows organizations the freedom to adopt cloud innovation for analytics wherever their data resides, without assuming the risks, costs, and complexities of cloud migration. Also, providing customers with the flexibility to deploy object storage as an appliance-based solution or in a software-defined model. Vertica with NetApp StorageGRID gives companies a consistent platform for high-performance analytics and machine learning at enterprise scale.

"Enterprises today require data and infrastructure solutions that offer simplicity, speed, and performance in order to differentiate their business and deliver the best experience to their customers," said Duncan Moore, senior director, product management at NetApp. "Together, we're helping our joint customers put their data to work with a solution they can trust with their most critical data assets."

The combined offering delivers high-performance analytics and machine learning with enterprise-grade object storage to enable organizations to:

Prepare for future scale – Elastically scale the analytics platform's capacity and performance as the database grows from terabytes to petabytes with NetApp StorageGRID scale-out architecture.

Rely on separation of compute and storage - Isolate workloads based on specific department needs and use cases without competing for resources with the Vertica Unified Analytics Platform. The separation of compute and storage architecture of Vertica in Eon Mode allows administrators to use NetApp StorageGRID as the main data warehouse repository or as a data lake.

Optimize the data lifecycle - Fine-tune data availability, performance, locality, retention, protection, and storage costs with NetApp StorageGRID metadata-driven policies and adjust these parameters dynamically as the business value of your data evolves.

Perform queries 10-25 times faster than conventional databases - Vertica with NetApp StorageGRID has a fast multisite, active-active architecture without sacrificing durability.

Simplify database options – Customers experience improved node recovery, superior workload balancing, and more rapid compute provisioning.

About Vertica

The core analytical platform within the Micro Focus software portfolio, Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical functions spanning event and time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers – from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others – to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data analytical platform in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform as SaaS on AWS, across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers as a BYOL (bring your own license) model, and integrates data in cloud object storage.

