Verkada Launches "Verkada Guest" Visitor Management Platform Verkada Guest provides organizations with unparalleled visibility of the entire visitor experience by natively integrating with Verkada's existing video security, environmental sensor and access control solutions.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced the launch of its new visitor management solution, Verkada Guest. Built on Verkada's integrated physical security platform, Verkada Guest aims to simplify and tailor the visitor check-in experience for schools, hospitals, and other organizations.

"Verkada Guest will help organizations bolster their visitor security practices by providing a comprehensive view into how guests interact with their workspace," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO and co-founder of Verkada. "As more and more businesses begin to safely return on-site, the time is right to invest in a state-of-the-art, integrated visitor management system that's easy to use and maximizes security."

Guest allows administrators to create a customizable, tailored experience that can be configured to welcome each visitor type through touchless check-in, photo capture, badge printing, arrival notifications, and even the ability to remotely unlock doors. The new platform empowers administrators by providing them with a timeline of events relating to each visitor, including analytics from Verkada's native integration with video security, environmental sensors, and access control.

"The integrated view of visitor activity within the Verkada Command platform has been instrumental in providing us visibility into the actions of everyone on campus. With Guest, we've created a safer environment for our teachers and students, while eliminating tedious paper logbooks." said Meredith Essalat, Head of School at Mission Dolores Academy.

Verkada Guest will be a core solution within the Command platform in order to make it easier than ever to allow organizations to:

Enhance the security and safety of people and assets . Verkada's Command platform supports real-time visibility into the entire guest experience, from entry to check out. Designate cameras and access control to key areas, set Person of Interest alerts, and view a timeline of visitors.

Personalize the guest experience . Create uniquely branded welcome screens by location, custom check-in flows by guest type, and support workplace reponenings with touchless check-in.

Streamline visitor management. Manage site-specific access with tiered, role-based access. Give control over your guest experience to authorized users while simplifying the automating the entire end-to-end visitor flow.

To learn more about Verkada Guest, please visit https://www.verkada.com/guest

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Designed with simplicity, security and scalability in mind, Verkada's video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors and alarms natively integrate with an intuitive cloud-managed platform and are virtually effortless to install, maintain and manage across thousands of sites. Verkada protects over 7800 organizations, including 40 of the Fortune 500.

