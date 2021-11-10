OTC Markets Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $25.2 million for the quarter, up 42% versus the prior year quarter

Operating income of $9.7 million for the quarter, up 77% versus the prior year quarter

Operating profit margin of 39.5% versus 32.1% during the prior year quarter

Net income of $7.5 million , up 68% versus the prior year quarter, driving a 68% increase in the quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.62

Announcing special dividend of $1.50 per share, and fourth quarter dividend of $0.18 per share

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $2.1 million in the form of dividends

45 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

Significant growth in issuers subscribing to our OTCQX and OTCQB markets as well as Disclosure & News Service ® , with 561 and 1,067 companies on OTCQX and OTCQB, respectively at the end of the quarter

Launch of our third Alternative Trading System, OTC Link ® NQB, offering a fully attributable matching engine model

90 subscribers to OTC Link ECN at September 30, 2021 , up 21 versus September 30, 2020 ; approximately 39,000 average daily trades during the quarter, compared to approximately 10,000 during the same prior year quarter

Virtual Investor Conferences ® business hosted 6 events during the quarter, with 118 companies participating

Implemented amendments to Rule 15c2-11, enabling our OTC Link ATS to act as a qualified interdealer quotation system

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

"On September 28, the SEC's amendments to Rule 15c2-11 went into effect and marked the beginning of our role as a Qualified Interdealer Quotation System," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With a modernized regulatory framework, we are better able to serve our customers while enhancing regulatory compliance and increasing the availability of information for investors. The technology foundation we have established around Rule 15c2-11 improves the value of our regulated markets for public companies, brings efficiencies to broker-dealer trading processes, and digitizes useful data for investors."

"We are pleased that our customers continue to see the distinct value proposition of our regulated markets and our suite of corporate services and market data products," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "As a result of the strong customer engagement across our business lines, we delivered robust growth in revenues and income from operations. We were also pleased with our operating margin expansion and earnings per share growth as well as our continued ability to generate strong free cash flows and return value to our shareholders in the form of dividends."

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended September 30,







(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2021

2020

% change

$ change OTC Link

$ 6,110

$ 3,816

60%

2,294 Market data licensing

8,489

7,172

18%

1,317 Corporate services

10,621

6,759

57%

3,862 Gross revenues

25,220

17,747

42%

7,473 Net revenues

24,476

17,058

43%

7,418 Revenues less transaction-based expenses

22,808

16,444

39%

6,364 Operating expenses

13,132

10,966

20%

2,166 Income from operations

9,676

5,478

77%

4,198 Operating profit margin

39.5%

32.1%







Income before provision for income taxes

9,688

5,443

78%

4,245 Net income

$ 7,512

$ 4,459

68%

3,053

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.62

$ 0.37

68%



Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.90

$ 0.55

64%



Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

11,812,910

11,620,153

2%





Gross revenues increased $7.5 million , or 42%, to $25.2 million .

OTC Link revenues increased 60%, benefiting from elevated trading volumes on our OTC Link ECN and message volumes on our OTC Link ATS as well as growth in our QAP One Statement fees.

Market Data Licensing revenues grew 18%, with growth in professional and non-professional subscribers driving a 12% and 39% increase in related revenues, respectively. The number of non-professional users of our market data increased 45%, reflecting the increased retail participation in the U.S. equities markets. Also contributing to the growth were revenues from internal system licenses, which increased 48%.

Corporate Services delivered 57% growth in revenues, primarily driven by strong sales and a high number of issuers using our services to comply with current public disclosure requirements under Rule 15c2-11 in advance of the Rule's September compliance date. Our OTCQX market saw 55 new companies joining and revenues increasing 54%. Our OTCQB market welcomed 115 new issuers and delivered a 48% increase in revenues. We also saw a substantial increase in the number of companies subscribing to our Disclosure & News Service ® , driving related revenues up 101%.

Operating expenses increased $2.2 million , or 20%, to $13.1 million , primarily as a result of a 20% increase in compensation costs, reflecting incremental headcount and higher incentive compensation as well as higher sales commissions. Contributing to the increase in operating expenses was also a 72% increase in professional and consulting fees, primarily driven by higher ECN related clearing and regulatory costs, and a 26% increase in IT infrastructure and information services, partially offset by lower occupancy costs.

Operating income and net income increased 77% and 68%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, increased 65% to $10.9 million , or $0.90 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly and Special Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The special dividend is payable on December 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2021. The quarterly dividend is payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 8, 2021.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2021.

On March 12, 2021, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. As of September 30, 2021, there are 300,000 shares remaining to be purchased under the Company's plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 OTC Link $ 6,110

$ 3,816 Market data licensing 8,489

7,172 Corporate services 10,621

6,759 Gross revenues 25,220

17,747 Redistribution fees and rebates (744)

(689) Net revenues 24,476

17,058 Transaction-based expenses (1,668)

(614) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 22,808

16,444 Operating expenses





Compensation and benefits 8,471

7,052 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,062

1,642 Professional and consulting fees 1,008

586 Marketing and advertising 218

138 Occupancy costs 521

877 Depreciation and amortization 446

441 General, administrative and other 406

230 Total operating expenses 13,132

10,966 Income from operations 9,676

5,478 Other income (expense)





Other income (expense), net 12

(35) Income before provision for income taxes 9,688

5,443 Provision for income taxes 2,176

984 Net income $ 7,512

$ 4,459







Net income per share





Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.37







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,501,186

11,390,479 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,812,910

11,620,153







Non-GAAP Reconciliation







Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net Income $ 7,512

$ 4,459 Excluding:





Interest Income -

- Provision for income taxes 2,176

984 Depreciation and amortization 446

441 Stock-based compensation expense 782

717 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,916

$ 6,601







Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.90

$ 0.55









Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) (Unaudited)









September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 49,985

$ 33,733 Short-term restricted cash -

32 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $325 and $194 7,601

6,609 Prepaid income taxes 894

356 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,450

1,375 Total current assets 59,930

42,105 Property and equipment, net 5,208

5,367 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,194

14,844 Deferred tax assets, net 385

343 Goodwill 251

251 Intangible assets, net 40

40 Long-term restricted cash 1,564

1,532 Other assets 194

328 Total Assets $ 82,766

$ 64,810







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 726

$ 1,251 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,792

9,965 Income taxes payable 54

16 Deferred revenue 19,521

18,765 Total current liabilities 31,093

29,997 Income tax reserve 937

801 Operating lease liabilities 14,849

14,466 Total Liabilities 46,879

45,264 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock - par value $0.01 per share





Class A - 14,000,000 authorized, 12,456,835 issued, 11,775,468 outstanding at September 30, 2021; 12,346,491 issued, 11,709,857 outstanding at December 31, 2020





125

123 Additional paid-in capital 21,860

19,770 Retained earnings 27,541

11,770 Treasury stock - 681,367 shares at September 30, 2021 and 636,634 shares at December 31, 2020 (13,639)

(12,117) Total Stockholders' Equity 35,887

19,546 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 82,766

$ 64,810

