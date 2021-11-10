- Study finds increasing levels of trust in Americans from 2020 to 2021, despite the polarizing political divide

New report finds Americans more trusting of family, friends and institutions amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

New report finds Americans more trusting of family, friends and institutions amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic - Study finds increasing levels of trust in Americans from 2020 to 2021, despite the polarizing political divide

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released data-driven report examining Americans' evolution in trust finds Americans more trusting of friends, family, and even institutions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.coeuraj.com/

New report finds Americans more trusting of family, friends and institutions amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Navigating Trust in US Society report, released by a new social good company called Coeuraj, surveyed more than 20,000 Americans. It provides first of its kind rich data and analysis -- disaggregated by race, gender, age, and political affiliation -- related to the levels of trust people have in vaccines, government, philanthropy, religious institutions, corporations, and their fellow citizens.

"Trust is the bedrock of civilization; historically, it has allowed for strangers to collaborate in ways that are unique to our species. When it breaks down, systems stop working for people and societies are at risk," said Dane Erickson, Executive Director of Coeuraj USA. "For us, this was the primary subject we wanted to research as we launched our work in the United States and globally. Over the past few years, America has been dealing with a wide range of existential challenges, from the global pandemic to deep political polarization. What we found in the data was evidence of a crisis in trust in America, but not universally, and not always in the ways we might expect."

"The findings in this insightful analysis reveal not only fissures within American society, but also, importantly, potential areas for collaboration and bridge-building," added Nealin Parker, Executive Director of Common Ground USA. "By surveying the general public throughout the pandemic, Coeuraj was able to uncover data that should spur leaders to action -- in every sector, from finance and philanthropy to government and religion."

For full access to the report, click here . Topline findings from the report:

While trust levels overall remain at all-time lows throughout the United States , trust in institutions, communities, and interpersonal relationships increased from 2020 to 2021 amidst the pandemic.

People trust financial institutions more than any other institution (i.e. government, social media, traditional media, etc.) by a significant margin (9%).

While trust in government was low, it increased by 5% from 2020 to 2021.

Trust among neighbors and family members increased, and the more local/proximate someone was to those people, the greater the increase in trust. The greatest factor predicting differences in interpersonal and institutional trust was political identity -- not gender, age, race or ethnicity.

Seventy-two percent (72%) of respondents said friends and family factored in shaping their views in their own vaccination decision-making process, while only 57% indicated the same for federal government officials.

Only 20% of Americans indicated they trusted Traditional Media. Both traditional and social media were trusted less than any other institutions throughout society.



About Coeuraj

Coeuraj is a strategic transformation consulting practice and capital venture with operations across North America and clients and partners worldwide. Coeuraj exists to build a more inclusive, collaborative, and sustainable world. Our work helps people and organizations address change by finding the solutions they hold within themselves.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coeuraj