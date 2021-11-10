Mitratech Ushers in New Era of Contract Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, risk and compliance software, is pleased to announce that its CLM solution, ContractRoom, has been relaunched as EraCLM. The launch comes with new, business-critical analytics designed to enhance real time user contract collaboration, and becomes another integrated solution in Mitratech's AI-driven, platform offering.

EraCLM

"We took a highly-focused approach to prioritize these upgrades in the six short months that we've had this technology"

Mitratech has boosted EraCLM to include architecture enhancements that further the speed and agility of the platform, deliver negotiation and contracting insights, incorporate intuitive agreement and request creation and routing, and add functionality to multi-tenant support. EraCLM delivers unique value through its data science-driven approach and is seamlessly integrated with Mitratech's legal operations technology stack including workflow automation, matter management, and eBilling.

"We took a highly-focused approach to prioritize these upgrades in the six short months that we've had this technology in our portfolio," said Justin Silverman, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Product Strategy at Mitratech. "Our customers expressed how valuable this type of visibility and collaboration would be and that drove our decisions. We believe it's vital to integrate technologies and make them agile and smart with the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning processes. A lot of our recent acquisitions are a perfect example of this."

ContractRoom was acquired by Mitratech in May. The acquisition further expanded Mitratech's proven, end-to-end portfolio of legal and compliance solutions, including ELM products for managing core legal functions, workflow automation and third-party risk management.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. That helps legal and governance, risk and compliance teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit Mitratech.com .

Mitratech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mitratech)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitratech