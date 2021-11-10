MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center & Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Name Rob Gunsalus, President of Philanthropic Foundations

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Gunsalus has been named the President of the both the Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Foundations – the exclusive fundraising arm for MemorialCare's two long beach hospital – which, combined, is the second largest medical campus in the West. The Foundations have supported the hospitals for more than 55 years raising between $7-15 million annually. The 501(c)(3) is led by a 26-member Board of Directors.

In the role of overseeing the philanthropic foundations, Gunsalus will serve as the development strategist overseeing fundraising activities for both hospitals, serve as the liaison between hospital administration and the Foundation board of directors, and provide oversight for the development and implementation of strategy to strengthen and grow fundraising support. Fundraising support can come from estate planning, grants, major gifts, and charitable contributions from employers and community members all to support programmatic growth as well as physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

"We are thrilled to have Rob join our senior leadership team," says John Bishop, chief executive officer, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's. "Many of our programs are not reimbursed at a level that enables long-term growth. Fundraising is one way that we can support these underfunded programs to ensure that these programs are available to our community."

Gunsalus comes to the Foundations with more than 30 years of experience in development. Prior to his new role, Gunsalus served as vice president for university relations and advancement, and President of the California State University Northridge Foundation, where he served one of the nation's largest and most diverse universities by leading all external relations activities and select strategic programs. He led the university's highest-level volunteer board and oversaw management of the endowment and all philanthropic assets, which totaled more than $250 million. Prior to that, Gunsalus served as Vice President for University Relations at Santa Clara University.

"I'm delighted to become a part of the Long Beach community," says Gunsalus. "I've committed my career to serving others by helping great institutions expand and accelerate their mission, so it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to support these amazing hospitals and the extraordinary work they do for the greater Long Beach community. Our goal is to make a significant and long-term positive impact for our patients and the health of the broader community we serve."

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely able to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

