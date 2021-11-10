Helen Ayer Patton Appointed to Advisory Board of Veteran Services USA

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with Veteran Services USA (VSUSA), a Florida based organization, announced today the appointment of Helen Ayer Patton to the Veteran Services USA Advisory Council. Ms. Patton is the founder of the Patton Foundation, which is dedicated to a wide range of philanthropic endeavors inspired by the Patton-Holbrook family legacy of service. According to Ms. Patton. "I am privileged to have been asked and gladly accepted a role on the advisory board of VSUSA which gives me the opportunity to put into practice the care that Patton had for his troops and to expand the legacy of our family's service."

On Veterans Day, Helen Patton and David Webb, Sirius XM Patriot host, Fox Nation host and Fox News contributor will represent Veteran Services USA in the City of Tulsa's parade. VSUSA will invest $30 million in the former Tulsa Crowne Plaza Hotel located at 7902 S. Lewis Ave. in Tulsa, Okla. to revitalize the hotel and convert it into a mixed-use property containing a Radisson Hotel, new residences for American Veterans ages 55 and above, and a senior adult day health center.

"VSUSA is 100% committed to investing in the City of Tulsa and this Veterans Day was the ideal time to introduce our new board appointment." Said Charles Everhardt, Principal and co-founder VSUSA, "Helen's spirit has a great influence on the lives of many Veterans".

Officials at Veteran Services USA and Helen Patton will join forces to address post-traumatic stress (PTS) that afflicts many of the nation's returning military. Ms. Patton is using her platform to draw attention to the plights of Veterans and service members. VSUSA will provide affordable residential housing for senior Veterans on a fixed income, senior day health activities provided through SarahCare, and a universe of services to empower Veterans in attaining their life goals while continuing to serve their communities.

"Helen Patton is uniquely suited to contribute to the VSUSA advisory board, her ongoing efforts to support transitioning service members will have a profound impact on our VSUSA mission." commented Eddie Dovner, Principal and co-founder VSUSA. "

About Veteran Services USA

Veteran Services USA (VSUSA) empowers Veterans and Seniors by offering services designed to build successful life transitions with access to workforce and independent housing; health services; and social service programs in communities across the United States. For transitioning Service Members, Veterans & Families, VSUSA seeks to provide educational programs featuring innovative training, counseling, and career connections through robust public-private partnerships, applying proven community and strength-based approaches to building resilience, treating trauma, and preventing suicide.

