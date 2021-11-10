Green Giant® Serves Up Bold Thanksgiving Fashion with Ugly Casserole Sweater Giveaway

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, revealed today a new campaign that has the brand reimagining popular Thanksgiving side dishes – green bean and corn casseroles - as ugly holiday sweaters. The initiative will include a sweepstakes to give away hundreds of free, limited-edition casserole-themed knit sweaters ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday campaign will simultaneously support the tireless efforts of No Kid Hungry to end child hunger in America.

Beginning today through November 17, consumers can enter to win a free ugly Thanksgiving sweater from the Green Giant brand by visiting greengiant.com/uglysweaters. Winners will be selected at random to win one of three stylish casserole designs, including green bean casserole and corn casserole themes. No purchase is necessary. For a complete listing of official rules and for more information, please visit greengiant.com/ugly-thanksgiving-sweater-giveaway-official-rules.

"Green Giant vegetables have been a staple casserole ingredient in American households for generations and this Thanksgiving we wanted to bring the beloved veggie side dishes to center stage," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "We are quite literally giving Americans the opportunity to wear their love of all things casserole on their sleeves, and using this timely, together-at-the-table moment to support the important work being done by No Kid Hungry."

Starting November 18 through November 25, vegetable casserole or Thanksgiving table scenes shared by consumers on social media through Thanksgiving using #PasstheCasserole and tagging @GreenGiant will result in a $1 donation by the Green Giant brand to No Kid Hungry with a minimum total donation of $25,000 and a maximum total donation of $50,000. To learn more about No Kid Hungry, please visit nokidhungry.org.

How To Enter The Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win the Green Giant sweepstakes by visiting greengiant.com/uglysweaters and follow the on-screen directions to complete and submit an official entry. No purchase is necessary. A purchase will not increase anyone's chance of winning. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to participate. Limit one (1) Entry per Entrant. Sweepstakes begins on 11/10/21 and ends on 11/17/21. Winners will be notified by November 20.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

