SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., a chemical fertilizer and fiberglass producer in southwest China's Yunnan province, attained a surge of signed deals at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on November 5, 2021. These contracts represent an 8 percent increase of contracts value compared to that of the previous year, according to the company.

Yuntianhua Group Attains Surge of Inked Deals at 4th CIIE

Yuntianhua, one of the country's top 500 enterprises, attended CIIE for four consecutive years, and its onsite contract value topped that of trade group representing Yunnan, a demonstration of the competitiveness and strength of Yunnan's enterprises on the world stage.

The 4th CIIE also witnessed a 17% rise of Fortune 500 companies sign contracts with Yuntianhua, including the world's four big grain providers: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.

U.S.- based agriculture and food company Cargill signed agreements with Yuntianhua every year since the first CIIE in 2018, with the total contract amount doubled from 2018 to that of this year.

Yuntianhua signed purchase agreements with the world's key sulfur suppliers, with total contract value up 4.5% over that of the previous year. Corn entered Yuntianhua Group's list of imported commodities this year, following traditionally imported commodities of soybeans and sulfur.

The group has forged "Yun Rice, Yun Flower, and Yun Vegetable Project" to promote modern distinctive plateau agriculture on back of its own resource advantages.

With the vision of becoming a green industry group with global impacts, Yuntianhua put great emphasis on flower industry development, and forged it as an important part of modern agricultural industry chain. The group launched the "florist shop" brand in 2015, focusing on special fertilizer, urban gardening, flower planting and sales, in a bid to take the lead in Yunnan's flower industry with estimated worth over 15 billion US dollars.

Meanwhile, Yuntianhua made efforts in new product research and development, base construction, and home gardening. The group built a 1,000-mu (about 164.7 acres) high-standard flower industry model base this March, with the aim to integrate various resources from scientific research to post-harvest treatment, and get through the full-spectrum of flower industry chain.

Zhang Wenxue, Chairman of Yuntianhua Group, said that the "Yun Flower" distinctive plateau modern agriculture project is of vital importance to implement the group's rural revitalization strategy, promote supply-side structural reform of agriculture, and transform and upgrade modern agricultural industries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd.