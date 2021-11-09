Lex Machina Enterprise Package Future-Proofs Legal Analytics Coverage

All through Q4, subscribers can lock in future updates at the 2021 rate

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today announced the availability of a special Q4 offering. The Enterprise Package includes Legal Analytics coverage of all commercially relevant federal district court civil cases, all available state court cases, and going forward, all federal circuit courts of appeals cases. Organizations who sign up for the Enterprise Package now can obtain all current and future modules at the 2021 rate.

Lex Machina's Enterprise package grants access to all of Lex Machina's Legal Analytics data with currently over 6 million cases. It is the most simple, straightforward package available. This package grants maximum access to all of the Legal Analytics modules Lex Machina has to offer, now and in the future. Users can analyze all cases across practice areas in the Lex Machina system, instead of being limited to a specific module.

"With over 40 practice area and state modules in place, Lex Machina boasts the most accurate and complete Legal Analytics in the industry. Our Enterprise Package allows users to reap the benefits of any new coverage for the duration of their subscription at no additional cost," said Wade Malone, Director of Products at Lex Machina. "This expansion, coupled with Lex Machina's industry-leading data quality, ensures our customers are getting the best Legal Analytics available so that they can provide the best service to their clients."

Key Features of Lex Machina's Enterprise Package include:

Future-proof subscription to all product modules and coverage enhancements

Unlimited access to over 6 million cases

Comprehensive federal and state court coverage

Instantly receive all future federal, state, and appeals modules without any upgrade process

Unlimited number of users within the organization

This expanded package brings even more high-value analytics to help attorneys win more cases and land new business. This early bird deal is only available for the remainder of 2021.

Learn more about our Enterprise package here and contact us today.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 18 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win more cases and close more business.

Lex Machina was awarded "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal, 2021), "50 Most Admired Companies of the Year" (The Silicon Review, 2021), and "Media Excellence Award for Analytics/Big Data" (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.

