eBay Launches 'Refurbished' Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, today announces eBay Refurbished , a new destination for like-new products. Shoppers can discover refurbished items from brands like Apple, Samsung and Dyson, all backed with a one- or two-year warranty. Through this new offering, the deeply discounted inventory is sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers. The thorough vetting process ensures every item meets eBay's high performance standards - giving people more choice, and the reassurance that they're buying the product to suit their specific needs and budget.

Building on last year's Certified Refurbished program, eBay Refurbished now includes multiple condition grades and a wider range of price points on like-new products.

One year ago, eBay launched its Certified Refurbished program with inventory direct from top brands and saw a 170% year-over-year surge in sales during Cyber 51. Building on this offering, eBay Refurbished now includes multiple condition grades and a wider range of price points on like-new products. As retail scarcity issues continue to dominate this holiday shopping season, the expanded program delivers a new way to buy in-demand products and even more options to give consumers what they want.

"We're heading into a different type of holiday shopping season, dominated by supply chain challenges and changing consumer behaviors," said Dawn Block, VP of Hard Goods and Collectibles at eBay. "Amidst strong demand for like-new products, eBay Refurbished is making it even easier for shoppers to access hundreds of thousands of coveted items at substantially lower prices, in one trusted experience."

New shopping behaviors

A recent Wakefield Research survey2 reveals that Americans are looking for new ways to shop for gifts they can't purchase as usual. In fact, 62% of respondents are considering buying refurbished electronics, and 84% are open to receiving refurbished gifts this holiday season.

This comes at a time when people are doing more than just considering refurbished: nearly half (47%) have gifted a refurbished item in the past - up from 32% in 2020. This growing trend is led by the 64% of Millennials who have already gifted a refurbished item - up from 48% in 2020.

In addition to broader selection and better value, 66% of Americans believe gifting refurbished items is also a way to shop sustainably.

More condition choice

All items featured in eBay Refurbished come directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers who are thoroughly vetted to meet rigorous performance standards. Shoppers can choose from the following four conditions that suit their individual needs:

Certified Refurbished: Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a 2-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

Excellent: Items are in like-new condition, backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

Very Good: Items show minimal wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

Good: Items show moderate wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

Products come with leading Allstate warranties, free shipping, eBay's Money Back Guarantee , and free 30-day returns.

New Holiday deals

In addition to gifting, many of the items in eBay Refurbished enable people to get themselves and their home ready for the upcoming Holiday season. Here's a preview of deals available now through Cyber 5:*

Hosting essentials

Must-have gifts

1 Based on eBay marketplace sales data from Oct. - Nov. 2020. 2 A Wakefield Research survey of 1,000 nationally representative adults, ages 18+, conducted October 2021

