Allegiant Reports October 2021 Traffic

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:00 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2021.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



October 2021

October 2019

Change

Passengers

1,163,152

1,106,576

5.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,014,278

944,538

7.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,358,612

1,136,093

19.6%

Load factor

74.7%

83.1%

(8.4 pts)

Departures

9,094

7,929

14.7%

Average stage length (miles)

849

838

1.3%

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



October 2021

October 2019

Change

Passengers

1,192,133

1,138,029

4.8%

Available seat miles (000)

1,424,053

1,219,562

16.8%

Departures

9,680

8,607

12.5%

Average stage length (miles)

835

828

0.8%

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



October 2021

October 2020

Change

Passengers

1,163,152

773,275

50.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,014,278

671,025

51.2%

Available seat miles (000)

1,358,612

1,063,369

27.8%

Load factor

74.7%

63.1%

11.6pts

Departures

9,094

7,178

26.7%

Average stage length (miles)

849

852

(0.4%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



October 2021

October 2020

Change

Passengers

1,192,133

787,284

51.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,424,053

1,102,335

29.2%

Departures

9,680

7,517

28.8%

Average stage length (miles)

835

843

(0.9%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

October 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.52



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release October have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

