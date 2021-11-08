Sanmina Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter ending January 1, 2022.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights
• Revenue: $1.64 billion
• GAAP operating margin: 4.1%
• GAAP diluted EPS: $0.84
• Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 4.8%
• Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.95
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
• Revenue: $6.76 billion
• GAAP operating margin: 4.2%
• GAAP diluted EPS: $4.01(2)
• Non-GAAP operating margin: 4.9%
• Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $3.97
Additional Highlights
• Cash flow from operations: Q4 $92 million and FY'21 $338 million
• Free cash flow: Q4 $65 million and FY'21 $274 million
• Share repurchases: 827,000 for $32 million in Q4 and 1.5 million for $54 million in FY'21
• Q4 ending cash and cash equivalents: $650 million
• Q4 non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 23.8 percent
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.
(2)
Results include $0.64 per share benefit relating to release of certain tax reserves in Q3'21.
"We delivered solid financial results for fiscal 2021, non-GAAP gross and operating margin expanded 70 basis points, non-GAAP EPS grew 30% and we generated solid cash from operations, despite supply chain constraints. Our employees have done an outstanding job and I appreciate all of their hard work and support," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.
"Demand remains strong across all of our market segments. As we look to fiscal 2022, we remain focused on market diversification, operational excellence and leading edge technology, which offer a distinct advantage to our customers. We are confident that our operational discipline and our ability to service our customers will further strengthen our operating model and drive shareholder value. We are optimistic about fiscal 2022," concluded Sola.
Expanded Share Repurchase Program
Sanmina's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $200 million of Sanmina's common stock. The stock repurchase program has no expiration date. As of October 2, 2021, approximately $81 million remained available under a previously authorized program. The expansion of this program is consistent with Sanmina's capital allocation priorities.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook
The following outlook is for the first fiscal quarter ending January 1, 2022. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue between $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.77 to $0.87
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.90 to $1.00
The statements above concerning our expectations for fiscal 2022 and the financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which include disruptions to the supply chain that have prevented the Company from shipping all products for which there is demand. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
Company Conference Call Information
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.
Sanmina Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(GAAP)
October 2,
October 3,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 650,026
$ 480,526
Accounts receivable, net
1,192,434
1,043,334
Contract assets
348,741
396,583
Inventories
1,036,511
861,281
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
53,952
37,718
Total current assets
3,281,664
2,819,442
Property, plant and equipment, net
532,985
559,242
Deferred tax assets
235,117
273,470
Other
156,953
120,502
Total assets
$ 4,206,719
$ 3,772,656
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,464,693
$ 1,210,049
Accrued liabilities
161,896
171,761
Accrued payroll and related benefits
117,648
122,029
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
18,750
18,750
Total current liabilities
1,762,987
1,522,589
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
311,572
329,249
Other
253,532
290,902
Total long-term liabilities
565,104
620,151
Stockholders' equity
1,878,628
1,629,916
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,206,719
$ 3,772,656
Sanmina Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(GAAP)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 2,
October 3,
October 2,
October 3,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 1,643,976
$ 1,874,958
$ 6,756,643
$ 6,960,370
Cost of sales
1,513,094
1,723,027
6,204,838
6,434,663
Gross profit
130,882
151,931
551,805
525,707
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
56,990
56,209
234,537
240,931
Research and development
5,484
6,416
20,911
22,564
Restructuring and other costs
1,655
7,272
15,057
34,525
Total operating expenses
64,129
69,897
270,505
298,020
Operating income
66,753
82,034
281,300
227,687
Interest income
234
830
925
2,322
Interest expense
(4,894)
(8,526)
(19,551)
(28,903)
Other income (expense), net
7,063
2,794
44,331
(348)
Interest and other, net
2,403
(4,902)
25,705
(26,929)
Income before income taxes
69,156
77,132
307,005
200,758
Provision for income taxes
12,591
25,526
38,007
61,045
Net income
$ 56,565
$ 51,606
$ 268,998
$ 139,713
Basic income per share
$ 0.87
$ 0.77
$ 4.12
$ 2.02
Diluted income per share
$ 0.84
$ 0.75
$ 4.01
$ 1.97
Weighted-average shares used in
computing per share amounts:
Basic
65,352
67,329
65,318
69,041
Diluted
67,146
68,799
67,084
70,793
Sanmina Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 2,
July 3,
October 3,
October 2,
October 3,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP Operating Income
$ 66,753
$ 74,265
$ 82,034
$ 281,300
$ 227,687
GAAP operating margin
4.1%
4.5%
4.4%
4.2%
3.3%
Adjustments:
Stock compensation expense (1)
8,829
8,715
4,192
34,977
26,235
Amortization of intangible assets
274
284
817
558
1,133
Distressed customer charges (2)
-
(428)
(531)
(1,049)
968
Legal and other (3)
830
-
2,346
2,703
2,346
Restructuring costs
1,655
(382)
6,455
15,057
26,783
Gain on sales of long-lived assets
-
-
(604)
-
(604)
Goodwill and other asset impairments
-
-
-
-
6,609
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 78,341
$ 82,454
$ 94,709
$ 333,546
$ 291,157
Non-GAAP operating margin
4.8%
5.0%
5.1%
4.9%
4.2%
GAAP Net Income
$ 56,565
$ 117,375
$ 51,606
$ 268,998
$ 139,713
Adjustments:
Operating income adjustments (see above)
11,588
8,189
12,675
52,246
63,470
Gain on liquidation of foreign entity
-
(8,493)
-
(8,493)
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(15,000)
-
(15,000)
-
Legal and other (3)
(7,692)
(3,440)
(729)
(15,939)
(988)
Adjustments for taxes (4)
3,377
(32,056)
11,869
(15,625)
13,426
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 63,838
$ 66,575
$ 75,421
$ 266,187
$ 215,621
GAAP Net Income Per Share:
Basic
$ 0.87
$ 1.79
$ 0.77
$ 4.12
$ 2.02
Diluted
$ 0.84
$ 1.74
$ 0.75
$ 4.01
$ 1.97
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:
Basic
$ 0.98
$ 1.02
$ 1.12
$ 4.08
$ 3.12
Diluted
$ 0.95
$ 0.99
$ 1.10
$ 3.97
$ 3.05
Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
65,352
65,427
67,329
65,318
69,041
Diluted
67,146
67,352
68,799
67,084
70,793
(1)
Stock compensation expense was as follows:
Cost of sales
$ 3,710
$ 3,712
$ 1,833
$ 14,472
$ 10,099
Selling, general and administrative
5,009
4,913
2,349
20,119
15,897
Research and development
110
90
10
386
239
Total
$ 8,829
$ 8,715
$ 4,192
$ 34,977
$ 26,235
(2)
Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.
(3)
Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.
(4)
GAAP provision for income taxes
$ 12,591
$ (18,458)
$ 25,526
$ 38,007
$ 61,045
Adjustments:
Tax impact of operating income adjustments
347
452
285
1,363
1,500
Discrete tax items
3,337
37,583
(5,991)
34,237
(2,121)
Deferred tax adjustments
(7,061)
(5,979)
(6,163)
(19,975)
(12,805)
Subtotal - adjustments for taxes
(3,377)
32,056
(11,869)
15,625
(13,426)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$ 9,214
$ 13,598
$ 13,657
$ 53,632
$ 47,619
Q1 FY22 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:
Q1 FY22 EPS Range
Low
High
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.77
$ 0.87
Stock compensation expense
$ 0.13
$ 0.13
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.90
$ 1.00
* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the first quarter of FY22, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY22 GAAP EPS.
Sanmina Corporation
Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Periods
Q4 FY21
Q3 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q1 FY21
Q4 FY20
Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
GAAP operating income
$ 66,753
$ 74,265
$ 64,723
$ 75,559
$ 82,034
x
4.0
4.0
4.0
4.0
3.7
Annualized GAAP operating income
267,012
297,060
258,892
302,236
304,698
Average invested capital (1)
÷
1,316,373
1,274,041
1,237,417
1,229,805
1,245,006
GAAP pre-tax ROIC
20.3%
23.3%
20.9%
24.6%
24.5%
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 78,341
$ 82,454
$ 85,531
$ 87,220
$ 94,709
x
4.0
4.0
4.0
4.0
3.7
Annualized non-GAAP operating income
313,364
329,816
342,124
348,880
351,776
Average invested capital (1)
÷
1,316,373
1,274,041
1,237,417
1,229,805
1,245,006
Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC
23.8%
25.9%
27.6%
28.4%
28.3%
(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).
Sanmina Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Periods
Twelve Month Periods
Q4'21
Q3'21
Q2'21
Q1'21
Q4'20
FY21
FY20
GAAP Net Income
$ 56,565
$ 117,375
$ 47,037
$ 48,021
$ 51,606
$ 268,998
$ 139,713
Depreciation and amortization
27,452
27,373
27,196
27,635
28,555
109,656
114,218
Other, net
9,673
3,339
19,498
11,556
6,822
44,066
47,972
Net change in net working capital
(1,969)
(44,366)
(12,642)
(25,401)
(7,094)
(84,378)
(1,348)
Cash provided by operating activities
91,721
103,721
81,089
61,811
79,889
338,342
300,555
Purchases of short-term investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30,000)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
-
-
-
-
30,000
-
30,000
Purchases of long-term investments
(1,000)
(1,705)
-
-
-
(2,705)
-
Net purchases of property & equipment
(29,490)
(17,182)
(14,349)
(11,191)
(10,512)
(72,212)
(64,409)
Proceeds from sale of intellectual property
-
5,000
-
-
-
5,000
-
Cash paid for businesses acquired
-
(21,408)
-
-
-
(21,408)
-
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(30,490)
(35,295)
(14,349)
(11,191)
19,488
(91,325)
(64,409)
Net share repurchases
(32,394)
(15,698)
(1,502)
(11,472)
(76,580)
(61,066)
(171,232)
Net borrowing activities
(4,688)
(4,688)
(4,688)
(4,688)
(659,374)
(18,752)
(39,048)
Proceeds from collection of notes receivable
2,500
-
-
-
-
2,500
-
Cash used in financing activities
(34,582)
(20,386)
(6,190)
(16,160)
(735,954)
(77,318)
(210,280)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(467)
628
(1,404)
1,044
(114)
(199)
(81)
Net change in cash & cash equivalents
$ 26,182
$ 48,668
$ 59,146
$ 35,504
$(636,691)
$ 169,500
$ 25,785
Free cash flow:
Cash provided by operating activities
$ 91,721
$ 103,721
$ 81,089
$ 61,811
$ 79,889
$ 338,342
$ 300,555
Net purchases of property & equipment
(29,490)
(17,182)
(14,349)
(11,191)
(10,512)
(72,212)
(64,409)
Proceeds from sale of intellectual property
2,500
5,000
-
-
-
7,500
-
$ 64,731
$ 91,539
$ 66,740
$ 50,620
$ 69,377
$ 273,630
$ 236,146
Schedule 1
The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.
Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.
Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.
Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.
Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.
Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.
Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.
Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.
Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.
