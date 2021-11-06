PARCLL Announces Integration Partnership with DesktopShipper, Streamlining E-Commerce Shipping Processes and Extending Parcel Delivery Options

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider and DesktopShipper, a preferred provider of shipping software solutions, have announced a partnership that enables domestic and cross-border sellers to access PARCLL's extensive last-mile delivery services on the DesktopShipper platform.

It's official!

Through DesktopShipper, e-commerce fulfillment companies will have easy access to PARCLL's wide range of domestic and cross-border last-mile delivery services and competitive rates — helping sellers meet delivery commitments and drive efficiency.

"Our integration will enable eCommerce shippers to access a solution that is mutually customer-centric, with industry-leading features and functionality. The DesktopShipper team has consistently proven to be accessible and adaptive and as PARCLL continues to rapidly grow our client base we believe this partnership will provide our customers a best-in-class shipment processing platform to drive optimization, added capacity and cost reduction." said Vin D'Amato, Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances at PARCLL.

"PARCLL's capability to offer a service that is dependable and efficient in parcel delivery makes this partnership a strong asset for our e-commerce clients," added Wade Ransom, VP of Business Relations at DesktopShipper. "We are looking forward to growing our relationship with the experienced and knowledgeable PARCLL team."

ABOUT PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York / New Jersey. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

ABOUT DESKTOPSHIPPER

DesktopShipper is a privately held company that provides cloud and on-premise shipping software solutions to businesses globally. With highly adaptable and cutting-edge shipping technology, DesktopShipper allows companies of all sizes to rate-shop between a large selection of carriers, automate custom business rules, and integrate with various e-commerce platforms. DesktopShipper has been in business for over 15 years and continues to be an industry leader by innovating and developing our software to guide customers to success.

For all press inquiries, please contact press@parcll.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PARCLL