Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) set to become new standard of care New industry report from WebCareHealth highlights strategies and opportunities for successful RPM implementation and adoption

ANKENY, Iowa, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCareHealth, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform for heart failure and other chronic conditions, has released a new industry survey report highlighting the demand and value of RPM.

Of those surveyed, 66% of respondents said that RPM helps identify gaps in care for 10% of patients and 78% indicate improved patient engagement.

The findings are included in the report, From Reactive to Proactive : Strategies for Successful Remote Monitoring Implementation and Adoption. In the survey of 103 C-suite executives, clinical leaders and healthcare professionals, 60% indicated their belief that RPM will become a new standard of care over the next two years.

"As a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring, we understand the challenges and opportunities that healthcare providers are facing in caring for their complex patients. It is this understanding that allows us to help organizations identify gaps in care, launch new programs and drive clinical improvement to achieve RPM success," said Teresa Sieck, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of WebCareHealth. "RPM is most often used with patients diagnosed with chronic conditions such as heart failure, hypertension, diabetes and atrial fibrillation. RPM continues to create tremendous opportunity for providers to prevent adverse health events, reduce hospitalizations and better capture revenue."

WebCareHealth commissioned Sage Growth Partners, a healthcare consultancy, to conduct the survey between September and October of 2021. The respondents hailed from integrated delivery networks, independent hospitals, independent physician groups, and physician groups that are affiliated with either a hospital or health system.

Key survey findings include:

40% reported that they are currently using remote patient monitoring solutions.

40% of hospitals and physician group practices are leveraging RPM today.

66% of respondents say RPM helps identify gaps in care for 10% of patients.

Key barriers to adoption of RPM indicate cost and patient/clinician resistance.

Ease of use, EMR integration and clinical workflows are key to driving successful RPM programs.

Barriers to adoption include 48% indicating cost and 47% prefer face-to-face encounters.

In addition to the key findings above, the report also provides top recommendations to properly reimburse for RPM; and how to identify immediate and long-term remote patient monitoring trends.

"Healthcare providers are often challenged to effectively and efficiently manage patients with chronic conditions, and the pandemic has presented even further challenges in terms of communications and care coordination. The increased utilization of remote patient monitoring allows providers to better collect real-time patient data and make actionable treatment decisions that lead to better outcomes for all," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners.

The complete market survey report is currently available for download from the WebCareHealth website.

About WebCareHealth

Founded in 2014 WCH develops innovative cloud-based software solutions that enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor the health of patients managing chronic illnesses. Patients with Afib, heart failure, anticoagulation, hypertension, diabetes, chronic pain, and COPD receive close monitoring and care through WCH's partnership with 20 healthcare systems representing over 100 facilities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.webcarehealth.com

About Sage Growth Partners. Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Pyx Health, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, and iN2L.

