Productsup recognized as leader in the Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management category by Constellation Research Constellation Research launched a new technology solutions category, Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management, and named Productsup the most comprehensive platform in the category

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Productsup , the company empowering commerce, today announced it has been named to the first-ever Constellation ShortList™ for Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management and recognized as the leading provider among the vendors on the list. The brand new P2C management category, launched by Constellation Research in its ShortList™ P2C Management and accompanying Market Overview report this week, aims to equip companies with solutions that address the complex omnichannel processes they need to thrive through a holistic, streamlined commerce approach.

"There is an exponential rise in complexity for brands, retailers, and service providers to manage omnichannel B2B, B2C, and D2C processes," said R "Ray" Wang, founder, chairman, and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "With sales and marketing channels evolving rapidly, organizations are struggling to deliver a unified customer experience across all product touch points. The result is commerce anarchy - fractured customer and partner relationships, brand damage, and revenue loss."

A recent Forrester study found that 62% of retail business leaders said their organization is looking to replace their current commerce solution to better manage product information. P2C management is the only strategy that resolves today's commerce challenges, helping companies manage the flow of digital information between products and buyers, starting with the product information and looping all the way back to customer feedback.

According to the Constellation Research P2C Management Market Overview, the Productsup platform meets more criteria for effective P2C management than any other solution. Productsup provides an all-in-one platform that enables already more than 900 companies to successfully exert effective control over every aspect of their product information value chains. Productsup's platform covers marketplace integration and social commerce, high-performance feed management, performance marketing insights, product content syndication, seller and vendor onboarding, and much more. It can carry out robust campaign and performance management and ROI management at a strategic level. Processing over two trillion products a month, Productsup helps companies master complexity to ensure they tell a consistent story across all channels relevant to their offer.

"The emergence of new channels and marketplaces has completely transformed how businesses reach consumers and sell their products, so it's only natural that a new category of solutions to address new market needs was born," said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. Productsup powers long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform able to master all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. We are honored to be named a leader in this new category."

Thomas Heuchert, data distribution and publication manager at Grundfos, a Productsup customer said, "For Grundfos, it was extremely important to create a single point of truth which helps us direct our product information to our customers. We needed a provider with a clear vision for the future of commerce and the technology to realize that vision. With the Productsup P2C platform, we can deliver our product information to all major trade, sales, and business channels. We can now implement changes quickly and efficiently with low engineering resources."

Zachary A. Martz, director enterprise project management at EILEEN FISHER, another Productsup customer said, "Commerce anarchy had pretty much been my life before we started using Productsup as part of our commerce vision. With the Productsup P2C platform, I feel that I'm 100% in control of our product information value chains delivering upon our strategy."

Constellation Research shortlisted 10 solutions in the new P2C management category and evaluated them on consumer reach, commerce management and optimization, and product data ecosystem. The ShortList was determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

About Productsup

Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce anarchy. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 240 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com .

