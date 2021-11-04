Morton Capital adds Director of Advisory Services, Brandon McKerney, to its growing team

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morton Capital, an RIA with over 1,000 households and $2.4B AUM, is pleased to announce a new senior executive hire. Brandon McKerney, CFP®, will serve as Director of Advisory Services, continuing his decade-long successful career in the wealth management industry.

Brandon McKerney joins Morton Capital as the Director of Advisory Services.

Brandon will play an integral role in shaping advisory team strategy and future growth, with a focus on building a successful business development program and relationship-oriented client experience. He previously served as Director of Operations at Columbia Pacific Wealth Management, a comprehensive wealth management firm, based in their Seattle office. When he made the transition to Morton Capital, core to his "why" is that he wanted to be a part of the development of people, helping them reach their full potential internally so that the company could then positively impact more client lives.

As a former professional baseball player for the Seattle Mariners, McKerney has an innate appreciation for the power of aligning the right team with the right strategy and fostering individual development to ensure the success of the whole team. "I figured out 6–7 years ago that the focus for me had turned internal. The people I can have the most valuable impact on are the teams where I can help build and empower them to truly enjoy the work they do—it energizes me to see people succeed," said McKerney. This passion is what makes the leadership at Morton Capital so thrilled to have him on the team. COO Stacey McKinnon said, "Brandon has the perfect balance of a growth mindset and the empathy required to meet people where they're at today. He knows how to achieve results without sacrificing personal lives or the quality of our work. I imagine most of our advisors will wake up in two years with significant gratitude for his leadership."

Morton Capital has repeatedly ranked in the top of InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers. It is known for its strong culture, exceptional leadership, and unique hiring practices, which often focus on intentionally hiring outside of finance. CEO Jeff Sarti recognizes the long-term benefits of different perspectives: "Our core values are excellence, empowerment, empathy, ethical behavior, and enjoyment, and Brandon exemplifies each of these qualities. We are extremely excited to see where his vision and leadership in team strategy takes us as a firm."

Learn more about Brandon McKerney at: https://www.mortoncapital.com/team-category/leadership#description

About Morton Capital

Morton Capital is an award-winning RIA firm based out of Calabasas, CA, that offers financial planning and investment services for individuals, families, and business owners. The firm currently serves 1,065 households/families with an AUM of $2,428,842,492 and has been continuously striving to grow in knowledge, expertise, and team culture since being founded in 1981. For more information about Morton Capital, please visit www.mortoncapital.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Vimeo and YouTube .

Disclosures:

AUM information is as of 6/30/2021. Morton Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and may only render investment advice in those states and international jurisdictions where we are registered, notice filed, or where we qualify for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. Registration with the SEC and/or other jurisdictions does not imply any level of skill or training. Additional information regarding Morton Capital Management, LLC, is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

