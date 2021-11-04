Emerus Holdings Inc. Names David Hall As New Chief Growth Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus is pleased to announce the hiring of David Hall as its new Chief Growth Officer. Hall, who will report to President Vic Schmerbeck, brings a wealth of health system and payor perspective to the Emerus executive leadership team. He also offers first-hand experience as an Emerus partner in his role with Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network. With Emerus, Hall will oversee companywide strategic growth and development initiatives including the development, sales, marketing and real estate areas.

Over the last 10 years with Highmark, Hall has worked with Highmark Ventures, its corporate investment arm, as Chief of Staff to Highmark's CEO, as Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and, most recently, as head of Enterprise Partnerships. In that role, he led the development, strategic direction and market execution of institutional enterprise partnerships. Prior to that, Hall was CEO of two healthcare-related businesses, worked at UPMC Ventures, in corporate banking with Mellon Bank, and he also worked in legislative and government affairs with the United States Senate.

Along with its existing growth and development teams, Hall's hiring has positioned Emerus better than ever to expand the communities, patients and health systems it is privileged to serve and join as partners. Its future looks bright, as more health systems move toward lower-cost care settings, serving patients in more convenient community-based environments – such as its Neighborhood Hospitals.

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format, neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative health care delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com

