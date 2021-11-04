Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Named a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established back in 1975, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. has long been known for its unmatched representation. Now, with the release of the 12th Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, the Rhode Island firm received a Tier 1 Metropolitan ranking in Rhode Island for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn (PRNewsfoto/Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn)

In 2009, Best Lawyers® partnered with U.S. News & World Report to curate the annual "Best Law Firms" guide. The goal was to create a vetted directory of the nation's premier law firms. Thus, the eligibility pool was limited to a small number of firms. Only those with one or more lawyers listed in The Best Lawyers in America© would qualify, an eligibility criterion that still applies today. (With three attorneys chosen as 2022 listed lawyers, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. joined the intense competition for a ranking.) Qualifying firms would then have to score highly during a rigorous review.

In the "Best Law Firms" review, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® requests feedback on a firm's level of service and expertise, case results, community impact and involvement, among other criteria, from a firm's staff, clients, and peers. Then, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® verifies all data collected and aggregates it into a "Best Law Firms" score. Finally, the highest-scoring firms are sorted into a three-tiered ranking system. Those that scored the very highest, the cream of the crop, are sorted into Tier 1.

Congratulations to the firm's attorney team on its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® ranking! As Rhode Island's first law firm to specialize in personal injury law, its team has effectively won more verdicts than any other competitor in the state. When you need someone to advocate for you and your family, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. has your back.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. is a premier personal injury law firm, with an award-winning attorney team devoted to helping Rhode Island residents. To find out more about the Providence-based firm, please visit decof.com . If you have further questions about "Best Law Firms," kindly go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C.