Centre Film Festival Celebrates Pennsylvania Movie Premieres This Week Only, Nov. 1-7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 80+ films showing both online and in-person at the Centre Film Festival centrefilm.org, more than 14 films celebrate first-time ever Pennsylvania premieres.

Filmmakers are premiering their films in Pennsylvania at the Centre Film Festival, this week only Nov. 1-7.

Penn State alum, Patrick Fabian ("Better Call Saul") returns in person to his mother's hometown, Philipsburg, for the premiere of Driver X at the Rowland Theatre, where his mom was an usher. It will be their first time back in the theatre since she was a teen. In Driver X, Fabian plays a stay-at-home dad who drives for a rideshare app.

The Independent Lens documentary, Home From School: The Children of Carlisle, directed by Geoff O'Gara, premiered in partnership with WPSU, as an in-person screening at The State Theatre to honor Indigenous People's Heritage Month. "Kill the Indian to save the man" was the catchphrase of The Carlisle Indian Industrial School, a boarding school opened in Pennsylvania in 1879. It became a grim epitaph for numerous native children who died there. The film can be viewed anytime online in PA during the festival.

Lady Buds is screening in-person only on Thurs. Nov. 4 7:00pm at the Mishler Theatre, Altoona. CJ Russo's films have screened all over the world, including Sundance and Netflix. Lady Buds tells the story of six courageous women who come out of the shadows of the cannabis underground and risk their livelihoods to enter the newly legal market in California.

We Burn Like This can be streamed online and will be in-person at The Rowland on Sun. Nov. 7th 2:00pm. When Rae, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is targeted by Neo-Nazis in Montana, her ancestors' trauma becomes real.

Other films the festival is proudly premiering in Pennsylvania include Death and Bowling, My So-Called Selfish Life, Sisters Rising, The War of Raya Sinitsina, Americanized, The Forbidden Strings, and Shredded.

The Centre Film Festival also awards "Made in PA'' films. One such film, The Automat, the 100-year story of the iconic Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, screens on Saturday 8:00pm at the Rowland Theatre.

The festival awards ceremony on Sun. Nov. 7 at 6:00pm at the Rowland Theatre will honor Penn State alum, Keegan-Michael Key, and PA native, Madeline Anderson.

The award ceremony is free to everyone.

