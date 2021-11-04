Bed Bath & Beyond® Is The One-Stop Preparation Destination To Help Shoppers Holiday, Happier

From inspiration to celebration, the home retailer makes it quick, affordable, and convenient to host, gift and entertain throughout the season

UNION, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) is the one-stop-shopping destination to help customers "home, happier™" this holiday season. With everything shoppers need to prepare, whether it's getting their home guest-ready, looking for inspiration to celebrate in style, finding incredible deals or searching for the perfect gifts, Bed Bath & Beyond® is the go-to for everything holiday related.

"We know that this year people are looking forward to once again welcoming guests and celebrating with friends and family," said Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Customer Officer. "And because home is at the heart of the holidays, we want to make creating those special moments as easy and enjoyable as possible at Bed Bath & Beyond. Whether shopping in store, online or through our mobile app, we provide our customers with inspiration, convenience and the best assortment and deals on every item across their shopping and gifting lists."

Inspiring Customers Every Day

Bed Bath & Beyond is helping inspire new ideas to make the season bright with festive products and content.

Bed Bath & Beyond's wide assortment of Owned Brands and national brand favorites offer all the products and prep essentials customers will need to host or celebrate with friends and loved ones stress-free this season. From Our Table™, a range of cooking and baking must-haves to make shopper's favorite festive recipes at home, to the Haven® and Nestwell™ collection of guest-friendly bedding and bath products, to trusted brands like Cuisinart®, SharkNinja®, UGG®, KitchenAid® and Nespresso®, Bed Bath & Beyond has everything needed to conquer the holidays.

What's more, Bed Bath & Beyond's Home, Happier Team will offer inspirational tips, recipes, decor advice and organizational hacks to help shoppers celebrate, entertain and gift happier throughout the season. Featuring culinary personality Katie Lee Biegel, interior designer Jeremiah Brent, storage and organization expert Eryn Donaldson and sleep wellness specialist Dr. Shelby Harris, this team of experts will ensure customers are prepared to win the holidays with a Holiday, Happier video content series kicking off Monday, Nov. 8 across Bed Bath & Beyond digital and social channels.

This season's "holiday, happier" creative campaign heralds "home as the heart of the holidays." Bed Bath & Beyond helps create life's special moments with family and friends by offering inspiration for "every room, every moment, everything you need to home, happier" this season. The fully integrated campaign includes television spots, digital video, social content and more.

Easier Ways to Shop In-Store and Online

Bed Bath & Beyond makes it quick and convenient for customers to easily get everything on their list -- across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values. To further enhance the experience of finding everything at their fingertips, customers can now easily cross-browse and shop products whenever visiting any of the banners' websites. This new feature enables shoppers to search an expanded selection of products across the home, baby and wellness categories and have all selections placed in one digital "universal cart."

Bed Bath & Beyond has also improved its mobile app to make shopping faster, smarter and easier with sanity-saving features -- whether shopping on the go or in-store. In addition to organizing all offers in one easy-to-access coupon wallet, customers can use the product scanner in store to check prices, reviews and details, quickly locate items in the store map, check in for store pick-up and more. The app's Scan & Buy™ feature, which launched this summer at Bed Bath & Beyond's flagship store in New York City, has now been expanded to additional locations across the country to allow shoppers to seamlessly skip the checkout line. Online and mobile app users will also be among the first to learn about Cyber Monday deals.

Online shoppers can get their purchases in fast and convenient ways to keep their home feeling festive and guest ready. Through services such as free curbside and in-store pickup available within an hour of purchase, same day delivery, or conventional ship to home, shoppers can get what they need for the holidays, whenever they need it.

And no matter how large a shopper's basket, Bed Bath & Beyond makes purchasing convenient with a range of payment options. Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal's Pay in 4 allow customers to shop now and pay for their purchase over four easy installments. With the Bed Bath & Beyond credit card, shoppers get five percent back in rewards for every $1 spent at Bed Bath & Beyond and its family of brands.

Now through Dec. 31, 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering a free trial for anyone who enrolls in the Beyond+® loyalty program. New and existing members can enjoy free perks through Jan. 31, 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/loyalty/beyondplus

The Best Offers All Season Long

Bed Bath & Beyond makes gifting and celebrating the holiday more affordable with a diverse mix of Owned Brands and the most coveted national brands shoppers want throughout the holiday season.

Black Friday Deals

Deal hunters shopping this season's Black Friday event will discover greater discounts on more items with a preview of early deals beginning Nov. 3. From Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27, customers can shop more than 100 special offers and get an extra 25 percent off everything else on their list during the Black Friday event. Shop online all-day Thursday and in stores beginning at 6am on Friday to discover deals as low as $3 on everything from towels to tech. Selected highlights include:

$79 (reg. $149.99 ) Keurig® K-supreme™ Single Serve Coffee Maker

$225 with coupon (reg. $469.99 ) Calphalon® Premier™ 10pc Space Saving Hard Anodized Cookware

$34 (reg. $59.99 ) Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

$69 (reg. $139.99 ) PowerXL Vortex 5qt Air Fryer

$29 (reg. $49.99 ) All Clad 2pc Nonstick Frying Pans

$179 (reg. $449.99 ) Shark® RV2001 Robot Vacuum

$105 (reg. $229.99 ) Cuisinart® Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$225 (reg. $299.99 ) Solo Stove 19.5" Bonfire Fire Pit

$60 (reg. $100 ) 6-Piece Pre-lit Porch Greenery Set

$24 (reg. $49.99 ) Therapedic® 12lb Weighted Blanket

$129 with coupon (reg. $229.99 ) Nespresso by Breville VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker Bundle—plus get a $40 bonus gift card

Spend $125 on UGG and get a $25 bonus gift card

Gifts for Everyone

Gift givers will find something for everyone on their list, at any budget, this season. From self-care to culinary, handy gifting categories for an array of enthusiasts and budgets will make giving easier and more thoughtful. And for those that just can't decide on the perfect gift, spread joy with a Bed Bath & Beyond gift card, available in store and online.

To be inspired, shop gift lists and continue following the details on Bed Bath & Beyond holiday savings, visit our online gift list.

*Standard coupon terms apply

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

