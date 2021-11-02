Jet Linx Becomes First Operator To Receive ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, was selected as the first operator to receive ARGUS's new Platinum Elite safety ranking, the aviation industry's first continuous monitoring evaluation system. As the worldwide leader in specialized aviation services that allow organizations around the globe to improve their operational and business decision making, ARGUS's new Platinum Elite rating introduces new level of dedication to ensuring world-class safety standards are met and provides the flying public increased visibility into the safety of business aviation.

(PRNewsfoto/Jet Linx)

"Since our initial partnership with ARGUS in 2007 as one of the first private aviation operators to receive an ARGUS Platinum rating, we have been steadfast in our commitment to elevate safety in our industry," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "Now, as the first operator to receive Platinum Elite status, we are excited to usher in a new standard of safety in private aviation and in transparency to the private aviation consumer."

The ARGUS Audit Team built Platinum Elite from the ground up based on the needs of passengers and operators. Building upon the elements of the ARGUS Platinum rating, the team refined how ARGUS integrates with operators through the ARGUS Dynamic CHEQ Interface (DCI) Tool. ARGUS has built an industry first active monitoring system (ACM), and created CSMS performance monitoring, to assure standards are continuously met and changes to their operation are actively managed; truly monitoring an operator.

For the last 15 years, Jet Linx has demonstrated its commitment to safety and established itself as a leader in safety throughout the private aviation industry. In 2020, Jet Linx earned re-certification as an ARGUS Platinum-rated operator for the eighth consecutive review cycle. The Platinum Rating takes an in-depth look into the quality of documented processes in place and is only awarded to those operators who have demonstrated successful implementation of industry best safety practices relative to their operations and maintenance. Jet Linx also remains the only operator to conduct an all-team Safety Summit each year, pausing revenue operations to bring their entire nationwide team together for education and collaboration on safety.

"Platinum Elite is the result of the next evolution in aviation safety audits. Our continuous monitoring evaluation system provides the operator and the customer with near real-time safety analysis – something the industry has been requesting for a long time," said Joe Moeggenberg, Founder and CEO of ARGUS International."

For more information on Jet Linx, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International (ARGUS), a member of the SGS Group, is the leader in Aviation Data, Software, Audits, and Certification Services. ARGUS Market Intelligence is the premier Aviation Forecasting service worldwide and have emerged as a leader among market intelligence service providers. ARGUS PROS is one of the 1st accredited audit organizations in the United States and involved in the development of the IOSA Auditing Program. We continue to be the leading provider of on-site safety audits nationwide. ARGUS PRISM is the worldwide leader in safety management systems and a pioneer in FAA Accreditation Consulting for UAS service providers. ARGUS was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Colorado. To learn more about ARGUS international, please visit www.ARGUS.aero.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jet Linx