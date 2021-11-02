Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hillrom Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:59 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.96 per share.

Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom...
Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

Investor Relations


Contact:    

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate
Development, Strategy and
Investor Relations

Contact:  

Lorna Williams, Executive
Director, Investor Relations and
Strategy

312-233-7799

Phone: 

Phone: 

312-819-9387

Email:

lorna.williams@hillrom.com

Email:

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com



Media


Contact: 

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone:   

312-819-7268                                                       

Email:     

howard.karesh@hillrom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-declares-quarterly-dividend-301413764.html

SOURCE Hillrom

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.