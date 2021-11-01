Fortis Lux Financial and Loyalty Brands Form a Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Lux Financial, a premier financial service organization, today announced a strategic alliance with Ledgers USA, a Loyalty Brands company. Ledgers USA specializes in tax, payroll, compliance and advisory services to owners of small businesses and individual tax filers. This alliance will focus on collaboration to further enhance service offerings to our client base.

(PRNewsfoto/Fortis Lux Financial)

"Good financial decisions serve as a foundation of any business owner," explains John Hewitt, Founder and CEO of Loyalty Brands. "After careful deliberation and a thorough vetting process, we established a strategic alliance with Fortis Lux Financial so we can be sure our network of independently operated locations has access to the right financial services offerings within the industry."

Fortis Lux Financial offers a personalized experience for clients with the intent to help solve problems, open doorways to opportunities and offer ideas on how to use available resources to achieve financial goals. This strategic alliance establishes a referral system which allows Ledgers USA to offer current and future clients wealth management services, estate planning, investment planning, tax management and retirement options. Through Fortis, clients will also be offered access to a custom financial solution to support every stage of business and personal life.

"Business owners must often make decisions amid uncertainty, turmoil, and conflicting business and family priorities. The pandemic is a clear and still unresolved example," says Felix Malitsky, Founding Partner at Fortis Lux. Our strategic alliance with Ledgers USA allows us to refer our clients to other trusted professionals and provide resources they may need to make decisions that will serve for generations to come.

About Loyalty Brands and Ledgers USA

Ledgers USA is a tax, payroll, compliance and advisory services firm offering services through its network of independently operated locations. Ledgers (www.ledgersusa.com) is one of many brands under the umbrella management of Loyalty Brands. Founded in 2018 by franchise industry "Thought Leader" John Hewitt, Loyalty manages synergistic service brands including retail tax preparation, home inspection services, medical STEM education for children, mobile dog grooming, executive placement, insurance services and more. For more information, visit www.loyaltybrands.com.

About Fortis Lux

Fortis Lux is a comprehensive financial planning firm that offers wealth management, protection, risk management, trust and estate planning advice and solutions to address present and future financial needs. For more information, visit www.FortisLux.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC (www.SIPC.com) Supervisory Office 420 Lexington Avenue Fl25 Suite 2510 New York, NY 10170. (212) 578-0300 Neither MML Investor Services, LLC nor any of its employees or agents are authorized to give legal or tax advice. Consult your personal legal or tax counsel for advice on specific legal and tax matters. Ledgers USA and Loyalty Brands are solely responsible for the products and services they provide and are not subsidiaries of MML Investor Services, LLC. or its affiliated companies. CRN202410-1116869

Contact: Karmen Lai, klai@fortislux.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortis Lux Financial