Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II Announces Filing of Amended Registration Statement in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Tritium

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II ("DCRN") announced that Tritium DCFC Limited ("NewCo") has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a first amendment to the registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") in connection with DCRN's previously announced business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd, a Brisbane-based developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast chargers for electric vehicles ("Tritium"). The Registration Statement was initially filed on September 24, 2021 and contains a preliminary proxy statement of DCRN.

The amendment to the Registration Statement reflects, among other matters, revisions made to the Registration Statement in response to comments received from the SEC.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. DCRN is sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $5 billion of equity invested in renewables.

