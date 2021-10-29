Tributes
Build Back Better Framework Supports Pennsylvania Working Families

Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, released the following joint statement on President Biden's Build Back Better Framework:

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)
"The Build Back Better plan is a transformational step forward for our Commonwealth and our country. The reconciliation framework is a victory for working families, saving parents and caregivers thousands of dollars, bringing good union jobs to our communities, and supporting workers' voices in the workplace. This should not be considered the end, but the beginning of a long-term path to truly build back better using union workers."

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

