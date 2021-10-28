Würth Industry North America Announces Expansion Of Online CAD Database

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America (WINA), the leading industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO, and safety equipment, announced today that it has added over 50,000 c-parts to the Würth CADalog, its online CAD database, bringing the total number of parts in the database to more than 57,000. New c-parts were added to the previously established categories of bolts, nuts, and washers, and six new categories were created and updated with new parts: rings, pins, rivets, keys, rods, and studs. The nine main categories are further organized into several dozen subcategories to streamline search and navigation.

"Our customers look to us to provide comprehensive technical expertise and the c-part product data they need to make intelligent prototype and design decisions," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. "We will continue to invest in the growth of our online parts database as on-demand access to robust product data increases productivity and improves design quality for our customers."

Users can access the free service via WINA's website to search for 2D and 3D CAD drawings of c-parts. Filters for search results include product type, thread size, dimensions, threads per inch, material, plating, and grade. Each part's page includes downloadable 2D and 3D CAD drawings with part specifications and measurements users can utilize on their engineering platforms. In addition to viewing and downloading CAD files, users can email CAD files to others, connect with a Würth Technical Application Specialist to request more information on specific parts, and request additional parts to be added to the CADalog.

WINA plans to expand the CADalog, adding up to 100,000 parts in the next 12 months. Current Würth customers can also utilize the company's CAD Services program to work with Würth Technical Application Specialists to create custom CAD drawings for parts that are not in the CADalog.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned vertical market divisions: Industrial, MRO/Safety/Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty Markets, consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA not only provides each customer with an extensive global reach but also a local feel from a deep investment in an ever-expanding network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For more information on Würth Industry North America and a complete list of companies and locations, go to wurthindustry.com.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

100 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

More than 2,250 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 82,000 employees

