Milan Laser Celebrates Major Milestone as 150th Location Opens in the Music City!

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal is excited to announce the opening of its 150th location. The new clinic, located in the Green Hills area of Nashville, TN, is Milan Laser's fourth location in the Music City and will make laser hair removal even more accessible to those wanting smooth, hair-free skin from industry experts.

"This is so exciting for Milan Laser, and it's amazing to think about how far we've come as a company!" said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "Our first location only had a few employees, and now we have 150 locations with more than 1,000 employees nationally!"

Since opening its first location in 2012, Milan Laser has set itself apart from med spas and other laser hair removal providers by not selling laser hair removal by the session. Their exclusive Unlimited Package™ is included with each body area purchased, guaranteeing every client's results at one affordable price—so there are no surprise costs or touch-up fees down the road.

"Milan has always stood apart from the competition because of our dedication to providing our clients with world-class customer service while delivering the best results possible," said Colleen Papek, Chief Operations Officer at Milan Laser. "And no matter how big we get as a company, our mission remains the same, and it's at the heart of everything we do."

Every client has a customized treatment plan developed to provide them with the permanent results they are looking for, and every treatment is completed with the Candela GentleMax Pro, the gold standard in laser hair removal. This dual-wavelength laser combines Alexandrite and Nd: YAG laser technology into one machine, making it easy and safe to treat all skin tones. Additionally, the built-in cryogen cooling spray protects the skin and makes treatments less painful than waxing.

The laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal are excited to offer everyone the joy of having smooth, hair-free skin at an affordable price. That's why every client is approved for one of Milan Laser's affordable, interest-free payment plans , giving them the option to pay in full or take advantage of low monthly payments.

To learn more about their newest locations and specials or to book a free consultation, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's premier laser hair removal provider. With 150 locations in 23 states and over 1,000 employees nationally, they are a premier employer as well. Laser hair removal is all they do, performing over 30,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all of their treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

