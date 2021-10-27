Parsley App Launches In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley , the food and community platform for "cooks & eaters," announced today the launch of its app-based service in Austin along with the appointment of industry veterans Mason Arnold as CEO and Sloan Foster as COO.

The Parsley app will allow customers to get home-cooked meals, prepared by local aspiring home chefs, for pickup or delivered straight to their door. Through the app, one can discover meals by preference and geographic location. Categories will then be filtered by preferred home cooks and a ratings system. Cooks will stay connected to their community through personalized announcements and weekly menu shares. Eaters can follow their preferred chefs and build plans based around their individual needs.

"We created Parsley with the intention of bringing cooks and eaters together, and we are thrilled to have Mason and Sloan leading the team," said Doug Guller, Parsley co-founder.

Arnold joins Parsley as CEO and will lead the Texas expansion. A serial entrepreneur with fresh food, organics and sustainability experience, Arnold founded CeCe's Veggie Co, which was recently named to the #3 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the country. Before Cece's he founded Greenling.com, the first and largest local/organic fresh food and grocery delivery service in Texas. Arnold was honored with the United FreshMKT Achievement Award in 2018 for outstanding achievement and innovation in food, and was crowned 'Eco Leader of the Year' by the Austin Business Journal in 2010. Mason and his businesses have also received national innovation awards from CPG industry groups, Dell Computers and PC Magazine.

"I'm really excited about helping people connect with their neighbors and build community around food," says Arnold. "For me, it's not just about home-cooked meals, but rebuilding our relationships with those around us after some very challenging times."

Foster joins Parsley as COO and will oversee the market expansion. A seasoned business leader, Foster's last project was as CEO and co-founder of AutoThink, where she led the company to rapidly develop a solution for the nascent pickup and drop-off market in Automotive.

"To be able to take my logistics experience and use it to grow Parsley by connecting communities through home cooking is such a thrill," says Foster.

Now available on the App Store and Google Play , Parsley aims to make food both affordable and accessible through the convenience of your mobile device. For more information, please visit www.parsley.app .

View original content:

SOURCE Parsley