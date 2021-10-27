Tabula Rasa Partners with TrackMy Solutions on Robust Vaccine Verification Management System

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a partnership with TrackMy® Solutions Inc. to provide opt-in and secure, verified vaccine status information for its TrackMy VeriVax vaccine verification management service.

TrackMy VeriVax is a vaccine management service designed for large employer groups and academic institutions requiring a secure, efficient means of managing COVID status, including vaccination history, booster reminders and screening of individuals through secure, HIPAA compliant technology.

"It is proving to be very challenging for organizations to manage the status and verification of COVID vaccines among employees," said Kelli Kovak, RPh, MBA, Executive Vice President for TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Division. "It can be even harder for employees to provide verifiable proof of vaccine. For the first time, through this one-of-a-kind partnership, we are able to bring employers, employees, and community pharmacists together to provide a transparent, flexible means to manage this complex issue in an efficient, employee approved, appropriate and secure way."

The TrackMy VeriVax solution offered to employers and academic institutions digitally connects their employees and students to a community pharmacy that is participating in the program and is currently using TRHC's market leading patient engagement software. Users who choose to opt in to the confidential and secure service benefit from a vaccine management process that is seamless for them and their employers. The offering includes independent vaccine verification via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Immunization Information Systems, administration of COVID vaccines (initial and booster shots), vaccine reminders and COVID screening of employees.

"The industry leading vaccination and technology expertise, and extensive network Tabula Rasa brings will help us realize the full power of this initiative. Organizations that want confirmation of vaccinated employees and individuals to feel safe need a solution that includes state registry vaccine verification, vaccine delivery and alerts for additional safety recommendations such as boosters. Our partnership with Tabula Rasa HealthCare enables us to provide the only holistic solution that provides all of these necessary components," says Jeremy Elias, CEO and Founder of TrackMy Solutions.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About TrackMy Solutions

Founded in 2017, TrackMy Solutions is a technology provider focused on making discrete medical record data accessible and actionable to improve overall health of patients. Focused on enhancing patient safety and saving lives through technology, TrackMy currently offers the following solutions: TrackMy Implants, TrackMy Lab Results, TrackMy Vaccines, and TrackMy VeriVax.

