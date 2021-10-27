Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $152 Million, or $2.83 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2021
- Generated net interest income of $195 million, up $12 million from the prior quarter.
- Produced mortgage revenue of $178 million -- sixth consecutive quarter over $150 million.
- Grew capital significantly with total risk-based capital ratio increasing 42 basis points to 14.5 percent.
- Delivered exceptional returns on average tangible common equity of 25.2 percent and on average assets of 2.2 percent.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $152 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2021 net income of $147 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, and third quarter 2020 net income of $222 million, or $3.88 per diluted share.
Flagstar reported year to date 2021 net income of $448 million, or $8.37 per diluted share, compared to year to date 2020 net income of $384 million, or $6.71 per diluted share.
On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $156 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021, compared to $146 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. Flagstar reported adjusted year to date 2021 net income of $478 million, or $8.92 per diluted share.
"Today we posted another quarter of outstanding earnings," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Highlights include growth of net interest income with a stable net interest margin, steady growth in our servicing portfolio, and excellent mortgage results that were in line with our expectations.
"The results once again demonstrated the strength of all our key businesses. The increase in our net interest income, the discipline of our mortgage team to drive overall gain on sale revenues and capitalize on market opportunities to become the second-largest RMBS issuer in the country during the quarter, and the uptick in our servicing portfolio, all demonstrate how we can deliver strong results. We also excelled in expense discipline, lowering the efficiency ratio 6 percent and achieving positive operating leverage. This performance combined to produce a 6 percent growth in tangible book value, which now exceeds $47 per share, and a return on average assets of 2.2 percent -- our fifth consecutive quarter that return on average assets has exceeded 2 percent. Further, since the beginning of 2020, we have grown tangible book value by $18.64 per share -- a remarkable 63 percent.
"Credit quality remained high during the quarter, with just one charge-off and one credit going to non-accrual, for which we have a healthy reserve. Given our confidence in the quality of our portfolio and forecasts for an improving economic environment, we released $30 million of our allowance for credit losses. Even with this release, excluding warehouse loans, our coverage ratio was 2.3 percent.
"As we move closer to completing our previously announced partnership with New York Community Bank, we are well positioned with strong fundamentals and a demonstrated power to generate capital. Until then, we are focusing on ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to execute on the business plan that has served our shareholders so well and brought us to this pivotal point in the history of our company."
Income Statement Highlights
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$
195
$
183
$
189
$
189
$
180
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(23)
(44)
(28)
2
32
Noninterest income
266
252
324
332
448
Noninterest expense
286
289
347
314
301
Income before income taxes
198
190
194
205
295
Provision for income taxes
46
43
45
51
73
Net income
$
152
$
147
$
149
$
154
$
222
Income per share:
Basic
$
2.87
$
2.78
$
2.83
$
2.86
$
3.90
Diluted
$
2.83
$
2.74
$
2.80
$
2.83
$
3.88
Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$
195
$
183
$
189
$
189
$
180
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(23)
(44)
(28)
2
32
Noninterest income
266
252
324
332
448
Noninterest expense
281
290
312
314
301
Income before income taxes
203
189
229
205
295
Provision for income taxes
47
43
53
51
73
Net income
$
156
$
146
$
176
$
154
$
222
Income per share:
Basic
$
2.98
$
2.78
$
3.34
$
2.86
$
3.90
Diluted
$
2.94
$
2.73
$
3.31
$
2.83
$
3.88
(1)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Net interest margin
3.00
%
2.90
%
2.82
%
2.78
%
2.78
%
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
3.04
%
3.06
%
3.02
%
2.98
%
2.94
%
Return on average assets
2.2
%
2.1
%
2.0
%
2.1
%
3.1
%
Return on average common equity
23.4
%
24.0
%
25.7
%
27.6
%
41.5
%
Efficiency ratio
62.2
%
66.6
%
67.7
%
60.4
%
47.9
%
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
68.8
%
71.8
%
74.4
%
74.5
%
75.9
%
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (2)
60.3
%
64.3
%
66.3
%
69.8
%
74.8
%
(1)
Excludes loans with government guarantees available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(2)
Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Average Balance Sheet Highlights
Three Months Ended
% Change
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Average interest-earning assets
$
25,656
$
25,269
$
27,178
$
27,100
$
25,738
2
%
—
%
Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)
7,839
6,902
7,464
5,672
5,602
14
%
40
%
Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)
13,540
13,688
14,915
15,703
14,839
(1)
%
(9)
%
Average total deposits
19,686
19,070
20,043
21,068
19,561
3
%
1
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the third quarter was $195 million, an increase of $12 million, or 7 percent, as compared to the second quarter 2021. The results primarily reflect higher earning assets, the result of higher loans held-for-sale during the quarter. Average earning assets increased $0.4 billion, or 2 percent, as average loans held-for-sale increased $0.9 billion. Net interest income further benefited from a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by decreases in certain yields in the loans held-for-investment portfolio.
Net interest margin in the third quarter was 3.00 percent, a 10 basis point increase from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 3.04 percent in the third quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 3.06 percent in the prior quarter. This compression was largely attributable to pricing actions we took to maintain warehouse balances. Retail banking deposit rates decreased 1 basis point primarily driven by the maturity of higher cost time deposits.
Average total deposits were $19.7 billion in the third quarter, up $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, from the second quarter 2021, largely due to $0.4 billion, or 20 percent, higher average government deposits resulting from seasonal tax collections and average retail deposits that increased $0.1 billion, or 1 percent. Average custodial deposits remained steady at $6.2 billion.
Provision for Credit Losses
The benefit for credit losses was $23 million for the third quarter, as compared to a $44 million benefit for the second quarter 2021, reflecting the performance of our portfolio and improved economic forecasts.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $14 million to $266 million in the third quarter, as compared to $252 million for the second quarter 2021, primarily due to higher mortgage revenues.
Third quarter net gain on loan sales increased $1 million, to $169 million, as compared to $168 million in the second quarter 2021. Gain on sale margins increased 15 basis points to 150 basis points for the third quarter 2021, compared to 135 basis points for the second quarter 2021. Fallout adjusted lock volume declined slightly, to $11.3 billion from $12.4 billion for the second quarter 2021.
Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $14 million, to $9 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to a $5 million net loss for the second quarter 2021. This was driven by the improved valuation of our MSR portfolio at September 30, 2021.
Loan fees and charges decreased $4 million, to $33 million for the third quarter, compared to $37 million for the second quarter 2021, primarily due to a 2 percent decrease in mortgage loans closed.
Mortgage Metrics
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-
$
11,300
$
12,400
$
12,300
$
12,000
$
15,000
(9)%
(25)%
Mortgage loans closed (1)
$
12,500
$
12,800
$
13,800
$
13,100
$
14,400
(2)%
(13)%
Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments
1.50
%
1.35
%
1.84
%
1.93
%
2.31
%
15
(81)
Net gain on loan sales
$
169
$
168
$
227
$
232
$
346
1%
(51)%
Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights
$
9
$
(5)
$
—
$
—
$
12
N/M
(25)%
Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR
$
178
$
163
$
227
$
232
$
358
9%
(50)%
Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)
1,203
1,182
1,148
1,085
1,105
2%
9%
Capitalized value of MSRs
1.08
%
1.00
%
1.06
%
0.86
%
0.85
%
8
23
N/M
Not meaningful
(1)
Rounded to the nearest hundred million
(2)
Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.
(3)
Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased to $286 million for the third quarter, compared to $289 million for the second quarter 2021. Excluding $5 million of merger costs in the third quarter of 2021 and $9 million of merger expenses in the second quarter 2021, and adjusting for the $10 million benefit from an agreement to reduce the 2009 former
CEO supplemental executive retirement plan liability in the second quarter 2021, noninterest expense decreased $9 million, or 3 percent. The decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects lower commissions as mortgage loan closings decreased 2 percent compared to the prior quarter and seasonally lower benefit costs.
Mortgage expenses were $125 million for the third quarter, a decrease of $6 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings -- our mortgage expense ratio -- was 1.00 percent, a decrease of 3 basis points from the second quarter 2021.
The efficiency ratio was 62 percent for the third quarter, as compared to 67 percent for the second quarter 2021. Excluding $5 million of merger expenses in the third quarter 2021, and $9 million of merger expenses in the second quarter 2021, and adjusting for the $10 million benefit from an agreement to reduce the 2009 former CEO supplemental executive retirement plan liability in the second quarter 2021, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 61 percent and 67 percent, respectively.
Income Taxes
The third quarter provision for income taxes totaled $46 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.2 percent, compared to $43 million and an effective tax rate of 22.5 percent for the second quarter 2021. The prior quarter's effective tax rate benefited from deductions associated with restricted stock vesting in that quarter.
Asset Quality
Credit Quality Ratios
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Allowance for credit losses (1)
$
190
$
220
$
265
$
280
$
280
(14)%
(32)%
Credit reserves to LHFI
1.33
%
1.57
%
1.78
%
1.73
%
1.70
%
(24)
-37
Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse
2.29
%
2.63
%
3.11
%
3.20
%
3.07
%
(34)
(78)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
6
$
1
$
(13)
$
2
$
2
N/M
N/M
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs
$
96
$
75
$
60
$
56
$
45
28%
N/M
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)
0.19
%
0.01
%
(0.35)
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
18
14
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.66
%
0.53
%
0.40
%
0.34
%
0.28
%
13
38
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):
Residential first mortgage
—
%
0.16
%
0.31
%
0.11
%
0.07
%
(16)
(7)
Home equity and other consumer
0.01
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.23
%
(14)
(22)
Commercial real estate
0.03
%
—
%
(0.01)
%
—
%
(0.01)
%
3
4
Commercial and industrial
1.87
%
0.04
%
(4.12)
%
0.21
%
0.06
%
183
181
N/M - Not meaningful
(1)
Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.
(2)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
Our portfolio has held up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in net charge-offs of $6 million, or 19 basis points of LHFI in the third quarter 2021, primarily from one commercial borrower, compared to net charge-offs of $1 million, or 1 basis point in the prior quarter.
Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $96 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 66 basis points at September 30, 2021, a 13 basis point increase compared to June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $14 million, or 10 basis points of total loans, compared to $12 million, or 9 basis points, at June 30, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses was $190 million and covered 1.33 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2021, a 24 basis point decrease from June 30, 2021. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 2.29 percent, a 34 basis point decrease from June 30, 2021. The lower allowance for credit losses primarily reflects improvements in our economic forecasts and our evaluation of the performance of the LHFI portfolio as borrowers continue to recover from the economic stress caused by the pandemic. Overall, the portfolio quality has remained solid as shown by the relatively low levels of charge-offs, TDRs, nonperforming loans and early stage delinquencies.
Capital
Capital Ratios (Bancorp)
Change (% / bps)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Seq
Yr/Yr
Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)
9.72
%
9.21
%
8.11
%
7.71
%
8.04
%
51
168
Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)
11.95
%
11.38
%
10.31
%
9.15
%
9.21
%
57
274
Tier 1 capital (to RWA)
13.11
%
12.56
%
11.45
%
10.23
%
10.31
%
55
280
Total capital (to RWA)
14.55
%
14.13
%
13.18
%
11.89
%
11.29
%
42
326
Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)
9.23
%
8.67
%
7.48
%
6.58
%
6.90
%
56
233
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
47.21
$
44.38
$
41.77
$
38.80
$
35.60
6%
33%
(1)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
We maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio -- the largest component of the our held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent, because of historically low level of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 13.91 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.94 percent at September 30, 2021.
Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $47.21, up $2.83, or 6 percent from last quarter.
About Flagstar
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $27.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 84 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $272 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to New York Community Banks ("NYCB") and Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; NYCB's and Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; NYCB's and Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; NYCB's and Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and NYCB's and Flagstar's ability to achieve their respective financial and other strategic goals.
Forward–looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.
Additionally, forward–looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; NYCB and Flagstar do not assume any duty, and do not undertake, to update such forward–looking statements. Furthermore, because forward–looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of NYCB and Flagstar. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement among NYCB, 615 Corp. and Flagstar; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of NYCB and Flagstar to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where NYCB and Flagstar do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the proposed transaction within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Flagstar's operations and those of NYCB; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; NYCB's and Flagstar's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by NYCB's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of NYCB and Flagstar; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section NYCB's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other reports NYCB files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "SEC Filings" section of NYCB's website, https://ir.mynycb.com, under the heading "Financial Information," and in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Assets
Cash
$
103
$
168
$
251
$
194
Interest-earning deposits
46
177
372
86
Total cash and cash equivalents
149
345
623
280
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,802
1,823
1,944
2,165
Investment securities held-to-maturity
236
270
377
440
Loans held-for-sale
6,378
6,138
7,098
5,372
Loans held-for-investment
14,268
14,052
16,227
16,476
Loans with government guarantees
1,945
2,226
2,516
2,500
Less: allowance for loan losses
(171)
(202)
(252)
(255)
Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government
16,042
16,076
18,491
18,721
Mortgage servicing rights
340
342
329
323
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
377
377
377
377
Premises and equipment, net
370
374
392
410
Goodwill and intangible assets
149
152
157
160
Other assets
1,199
1,168
1,250
1,228
Total assets
$
27,042
$
27,065
$
31,038
$
29,476
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
8,108
$
7,986
$
9,458
$
9,429
Interest-bearing deposits
11,228
10,675
10,515
10,516
Total deposits
19,336
18,661
19,973
19,945
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other
1,870
2,095
3,900
2,226
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,400
1,200
1,200
1,200
Other long-term debt
396
396
641
493
Loan with government guarantee repurchase options
163
989
1,851
1,783
Other liabilities
1,232
1,226
1,272
1,634
Total liabilities
24,397
24,567
28,837
27,281
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1
1
1
1
Additional paid in capital
1,362
1,356
1,346
1,493
Accumulated other comprehensive income
38
45
47
46
Retained earnings
1,244
1,096
807
655
Total stockholders' equity
2,645
2,498
2,201
2,195
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
27,042
$
27,065
$
31,038
$
29,476
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Change compared to:
Three Months Ended
2Q21
3Q20
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$
209
$
198
$
208
$
212
$
206
$
11
6
%
$
3
1
%
Total interest expense
14
15
19
23
26
(1)
(7)
%
(12)
(46)
%
Net interest income
195
183
189
189
180
12
7
%
15
8
%
(Benefit) provision for
(23)
(44)
(28)
2
32
21
(48)
%
(55)
N/M
Net interest income after
218
227
217
187
148
(9)
(4)
%
70
47
%
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
169
168
227
232
346
1
1
%
(177)
(51)
%
Loan fees and charges
33
37
42
48
41
(4)
(11)
%
(8)
(20)
%
Net return (loss) on the
9
(5)
—
—
12
14
N/M
(3)
(25)
%
Loan administration income
31
28
27
25
26
3
11
%
5
19
%
Deposit fees and charges
9
8
8
8
8
1
13
%
1
13
%
Other noninterest income
15
16
20
19
15
(1)
(6)
%
—
—
%
Total noninterest income
266
252
324
332
448
14
6
%
(182)
(41)
%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
130
122
144
125
123
8
7
%
7
6
%
Occupancy and equipment
46
50
46
44
47
(4)
(8)
%
(1)
(2)
%
Commissions
44
51
62
70
72
(7)
(14)
%
(28)
(39)
%
Loan processing expense
22
22
21
24
20
—
—
%
2
10
%
Legal and professional
12
11
8
11
9
1
9
%
3
33
%
Federal insurance premiums
6
4
6
5
6
2
50
%
—
—
%
Intangible asset
3
3
3
3
3
—
—
%
—
—
%
Other noninterest expense
23
26
57
32
21
(3)
(12)
%
2
10
%
Total noninterest expense
286
289
347
314
301
(3)
(1)
%
(15)
(5)
%
Income before income taxes
198
190
194
205
295
8
4
%
(97)
(33)
%
Provision for income taxes
46
43
45
51
73
3
7
%
(27)
(37)
%
Net income
$
152
$
147
$
149
$
154
$
222
$
5
3
%
$
(70)
(32)
%
Income per share
Basic
$
2.87
$
2.78
$
2.83
$
2.86
$
3.90
$
0.09
3
%
$
(1.03)
(26)
%
Diluted
$
2.83
$
2.74
$
2.80
$
2.83
$
3.88
$
0.09
3
%
$
(1.05)
(27)
%
Cash dividends declared
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
—
—
%
$
0.01
20
%
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Change
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$
614
$
608
$
6
1
%
Total interest expense
48
112
(64)
(57)
%
Net interest income
566
496
70
14
%
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(95)
148
(243)
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
661
348
313
N/M
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
564
739
(175)
(24)
%
Loan fees and charges
112
102
10
10
%
Net return on the mortgage servicing rights
4
10
(6)
N/M
Loan administration income
85
59
26
44
%
Deposit fees and charges
26
24
2
8
%
Other noninterest income
51
44
7
16
%
Total noninterest income
842
978
(136)
(14)
%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
396
341
55
16
%
Occupancy and equipment
141
132
9
7
%
Commissions
156
162
(6)
(4)
%
Loan processing expense
65
59
6
10
%
Legal and professional expense
32
20
12
60
%
Federal insurance premiums
16
19
(3)
(16)
%
Intangible asset amortization
8
10
(2)
(20)
%
Other noninterest expense
108
84
24
29
%
Total noninterest expense
922
827
95
11
%
Income before income taxes
581
499
82
16
%
Provision for income taxes
133
115
18
16
%
Net income
$
448
$
384
$
64
17
%
Income per share
Basic
$
8.48
$
6.76
$
1.72
25
%
Diluted
$
8.37
$
6.71
$
1.66
25
%
Cash dividends declared
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.03
20
%
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
$
11,300
$
12,400
$
15,000
$
36,000
$
40,000
Mortgage loans closed
$
12,500
$
12,800
$
14,400
$
39,100
$
35,200
Mortgage loans sold and securitized
$
12,400
$
14,000
$
14,500
$
40,100
$
34,900
Selected Ratios:
Interest rate spread (3)
2.84
%
2.70
%
2.44
%
2.70
%
2.41
%
Net interest margin
3.00
%
2.90
%
2.78
%
2.90
%
2.81
%
Net margin on loans sold and securitized
1.36
%
1.20
%
2.39
%
1.41
%
2.12
%
Return on average assets
2.16
%
2.09
%
3.15
%
2.08
%
1.97
%
Adjusted return on average assets (4)
2.21
%
2.08
%
3.15
%
2.22
%
1.97
%
Return on average common equity
23.40
%
23.97
%
41.54
%
24.32
%
25.71
%
Return on average tangible common equity (5)
25.18
%
25.92
%
45.42
%
24.65
%
28.58
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)
26.16
%
25.67
%
45.42
%
27.23
%
28.58
%
Efficiency ratio
62.2
%
66.6
%
47.9
%
65.5
%
56.1
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (4)
61.1
%
66.8
%
47.9
%
62.8
%
56.1
%
Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)
9.24
%
8.74
%
7.57
%
8.55
%
7.66
%
Average Balances:
Average interest-earning assets
$
25,656
$
25,269
$
25,738
$
26,029
$
23,535
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
15,590
$
14,641
$
14,281
$
15,083
$
14,625
Average stockholders' equity
$
2,592
$
2,448
$
2,141
$
2,454
$
1,991
(1)
Rounded to nearest hundred million.
(2)
Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.
(3)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(5)
Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Selected Statistics:
Book value per common share
$
50.04
$
47.26
$
41.79
$
38.41
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
47.21
$
44.38
$
38.80
$
35.60
Number of common shares outstanding
52,862,383
52,862,264
52,656,067
57,150,470
Number of FTE employees
5,461
5,503
5,214
4,871
Number of bank branches
158
158
158
160
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.37
%
0.30
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
Common equity-to-assets ratio
9.78
%
9.23
%
7.09
%
7.45
%
MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:
Weighted average service fee (basis points)
32.1
32.6
34.3
35.0
Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights
1.08
%
1.00
%
0.86
%
0.85
%
(1)
Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(2)
Ratio excludes LHFS.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$
7,839
$
63
3.22%
$
6,902
$
53
3.05%
$
5,602
$
45
3.21%
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,706
14
3.14%
1,887
15
3.27%
2,584
21
3.24%
Home equity
686
6
3.64%
748
7
3.64%
951
9
3.77%
Other
1,177
14
4.76%
1,101
13
4.80%
950
13
5.28%
Total consumer loans
3,569
34
3.77%
3,736
35
3.79%
4,485
43
3.78%
Commercial real estate
3,238
28
3.43%
3,093
26
3.37%
3,007
27
3.47%
Commercial and industrial
1,341
12
3.56%
1,449
14
3.72%
1,650
14
3.25%
Warehouse lending
5,392
52
3.76%
5,410
53
3.95%
5,697
56
3.92%
Total commercial loans
9,971
92
3.62%
9,952
93
3.74%
10,354
97
3.68%
Total loans held-for-investment
13,540
126
3.66%
13,688
128
3.75%
14,839
140
3.71%
Loans with government guarantees
2,046
8
1.61%
2,344
5
0.79%
2,122
5
0.89%
Investment securities
2,058
12
2.15%
2,123
12
2.19%
2,807
16
2.29%
Interest-earning deposits
173
—
0.18%
212
—
0.13%
368
—
0.11%
Total interest-earning assets
25,656
$
209
3.22%
25,269
$
198
3.12%
25,738
$
206
3.16%
Other assets
2,391
2,742
2,539
Total assets
$
28,047
$
28,011
$
28,277
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$
1,603
$
—
0.05%
$
1,686
$
—
0.06%
$
1,824
$
—
0.09%
Savings deposits
4,144
2
0.14%
4,084
1
0.14%
3,675
3
0.34%
Money market deposits
840
—
0.08%
762
—
0.07%
733
—
0.09%
Certificates of deposit
1,038
1
0.50%
1,126
2
0.62%
1,672
8
1.62%
Total retail deposits
7,625
3
0.16%
7,658
3
0.18%
7,904
11
0.53%
Government deposits
2,148
1
0.17%
1,795
1
0.19%
1,403
1
0.35%
Wholesale deposits and other
1,342
3
0.99%
1,170
4
1.33%
953
4
1.77%
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,115
7
0.26%
10,623
8
0.31%
10,260
16
0.62%
Short-term FHLB advances and other
2,736
1
0.18%
2,422
1
0.17%
2,328
2
0.20%
Long-term FHLB advances
1,343
3
0.92%
1,200
3
1.03%
1,200
3
1.03%
Other long-term debt
396
3
3.16%
396
3
3.19%
493
5
4.52%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
15,590
14
0.38%
14,641
15
0.43%
14,281
26
0.72%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,391
2,259
1,954
Custodial deposits (1)
6,180
6,188
7,347
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
8,571
8,447
9,301
Other liabilities
1,294
2,476
2,554
Stockholders' equity
2,592
2,448
2,141
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
28,047
$
28,012
$
28,277
Net interest-earning assets
$
10,066
$
10,628
$
11,457
Net interest income
$
195
$
183
$
180
Interest rate spread (2)
2.84%
2.70%
2.44%
Net interest margin (3)
3.00%
2.90%
2.78%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
164.6
%
172.6
%
180.2
%
Total average deposits
$
19,686
$
19,070
$
19,561
(1)
Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
(2)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$
7,403
$
169
3.04%
$
5,499
$
142
3.44%
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,907
46
3.21%
2,822
72
3.40%
Home equity
751
20
3.59%
990
30
4.10%
Other
1,106
40
4.78%
882
36
5.47%
Total consumer loans
3,764
106
3.75%
4,694
138
3.94%
Commercial real estate
3,125
80
3.38%
3,019
90
3.90%
Commercial and industrial
1,425
39
3.60%
1,774
50
3.68%
Warehouse lending
5,729
170
3.91%
3,937
119
3.98%
Total commercial loans
10,279
289
3.71%
8,730
259
3.89%
Total loans held-for-investment
14,043
395
3.72%
13,424
397
3.91%
Loans with government guarantees
2,295
15
0.95%
1,267
12
1.23%
Investment securities
2,130
35
2.19%
3,094
56
2.40%
Interest-earning deposits
158
—
0.15%
251
1
0.56%
Total interest-earning assets
26,029
$
614
3.13%
23,535
$
608
3.42%
Other assets
2,672
2,457
Total assets
$
28,701
$
25,992
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$
1,713
$
1
0.06%
$
1,737
$
4
0.33%
Savings deposits
4,058
4
0.14%
3,513
17
0.63%
Money market deposits
763
—
0.07%
712
1
0.17%
Certificates of deposit
1,152
6
0.71%
1,970
29
1.98%
Total retail deposits
7,686
11
0.20%
7,932
51
0.86%
Government deposits
1,907
3
0.19%
1,208
6
0.68%
Wholesale deposits and other
1,182
11
1.27%
758
12
2.03%
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,775
25
0.32%
9,898
69
0.93%
Short-term FHLB advances and other
2,646
3
0.17%
3,212
16
0.65%
Long-term FHLB advances
1,248
9
0.99%
1,021
9
1.13%
Other long-term debt
414
11
3.50%
494
18
4.94%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
15,083
48
0.43%
14,625
112
1.01%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,307
1,680
Custodial deposits (1)
6,517
6,120
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
8,824
7,800
Other liabilities
2,340
1,576
Stockholders' equity
2,454
1,991
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
28,701
$
25,992
Net interest-earning assets
$
10,946
$
8,910
Net interest income
$
566
$
496
Interest rate spread (2)
2.70%
2.41%
Net interest margin (3)
2.90%
2.81%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
172.6
%
160.9
%
Total average deposits
$
19,598
$
17,698
a.
Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits are from subserviced loans for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
b.
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
c.
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
Net income
$
152
$
147
$
222
$
448
$
384
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,862,288
52,763,868
57,032,746
52,767,923
56,827,171
Stock-based awards
797,134
772,801
347,063
731,366
404,518
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,659,422
53,536,669
57,379,809
53,499,289
57,231,689
Basic earnings per common share
$
2.87
$
2.78
$
3.90
$
8.48
$
6.76
Stock-based awards
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.02)
(0.11)
(0.05)
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.83
$
2.74
$
3.88
$
8.37
$
6.71
Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$
2,709
9.72
%
$
2,562
9.21
%
$
2,270
7.71
%
$
2,256
8.04
%
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$
27,863
$
27,828
$
29,444
$
28,069
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$
2,469
11.95
%
$
2,322
11.38
%
$
2,030
9.15
%
$
2,016
9.21
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$
2,709
13.11
%
$
2,562
12.56
%
$
2,270
10.23
%
$
2,256
10.31
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$
3,006
14.55
%
$
2,882
14.13
%
$
2,638
11.89
%
$
2,471
11.29
%
Risk-weighted asset base
$
20,664
$
20,399
$
22,190
$
21,882
Regulatory Capital - Bank
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$
2,619
9.40
%
$
2,464
8.88
%
$
2,390
8.12
%
$
2,212
7.89
%
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$
27,851
$
27,767
$
29,437
$
28,051
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$
2,619
12.71
%
$
2,464
12.08
%
$
2,390
10.77
%
$
2,212
10.11
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$
2,619
12.71
%
$
2,464
12.08
%
$
2,390
10.77
%
$
2,212
10.11
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$
2,766
13.42
%
$
2,634
12.92
%
$
2,608
11.75
%
$
2,427
11.09
%
Risk-weighted asset base
$
20,609
$
20,395
$
22,194
$
21,882
Loans Serviced
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Subserviced for others (2)
$
230,045
1,007,557
$
211,775
975,467
$
178,606
867,799
$
180,981
893,559
Serviced for others (3)
31,354
124,665
34,263
139,029
38,026
151,081
37,908
148,868
Serviced for own loan portfolio (4)
10,410
70,738
9,685
67,988
10,079
66,519
8,469
62,486
Total loans serviced
$
271,809
1,202,960
$
255,723
1,182,484
$
226,711
1,085,399
$
227,358
1,104,913
(1)
UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.
(2)
Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.
(3)
Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.
(4)
Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.
Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Consumer loans
Residential first mortgage
$
1,626
11.5
%
$
1,794
12.8
%
$
2,266
14.0
%
$
2,472
15.0
%
Home equity
657
4.6
%
717
5.1
%
856
5.3
%
924
5.6
%
Other
1,203
8.3
%
1,133
8.0
%
1,004
6.1
%
973
5.9
%
Total consumer loans
3,486
24.4
%
3,644
25.9
%
4,126
25.4
%
4,369
26.5
%
Commercial loans
Commercial real estate
3,216
22.6
%
3,169
22.6
%
3,061
18.9
%
2,996
18.2
%
Commercial and industrial
1,387
9.7
%
1,376
9.8
%
1,382
8.5
%
1,520
9.2
%
Warehouse lending
6,179
43.3
%
5,863
41.7
%
7,658
47.2
%
7,591
46.1
%
Total commercial loans
10,782
75.6
%
10,408
74.1
%
12,101
74.6
%
12,107
73.5
%
Total loans held-for-investment
$
14,268
100.0
%
$
14,052
100.0
%
$
16,227
100.0
%
$
16,476
100.0
%
Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Indirect lending
$
916
76.1
%
$
866
76.4
%
$
713
71.0
%
$
710
73.0
%
Point of sale
248
20.6
%
225
19.9
%
211
21.0
%
202
20.7
%
Other
39
3.2
%
42
3.7
%
80
8.0
%
61
6.3
%
Total other consumer loans
$
1,203
100.0
%
$
1,133
100.0
%
$
1,004
100.0
%
$
973
100.0
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Residential first mortgage
$
43
$
48
$
52
Home equity
15
17
29
Other
32
38
38
Total consumer loans
90
103
119
Commercial real estate
35
58
89
Commercial and industrial
43
38
42
Warehouse lending
3
3
5
Total commercial loans
81
99
136
Allowance for loan losses
171
202
255
Reserve for unfunded commitments
19
18
25
Allowance for credit losses
$
190
$
220
$
280
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Residential
Home
Other
Commercial
Commercial
Warehouse
Total LHFI
Unfunded
Beginning balance
$
48
$
17
$
38
$
58
$
38
$
3
$
202
$
18
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
(1)
(1)
2
1
—
—
1
1
Economic forecast (2)
(2)
(1)
—
(3)
(4)
—
(10)
—
Credit (3)
(1)
1
—
(11)
17
—
6
—
Qualitative factor adjustments (4)
(1)
(1)
(8)
(10)
(8)
—
(28)
—
Charge-offs
(1)
—
(1)
—
(6)
—
(8)
—
Recoveries
1
1
—
—
—
—
2
—
Provision for net charge-offs
—
(1)
1
—
6
—
6
—
Ending allowance balance
$
43
$
15
$
32
$
35
$
43
$
3
$
171
$
19
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
(4)
Includes $6 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Residential
Home
Other
Commercial
Commercial
Warehouse
Total LHFI
Unfunded
Beginning balance
$
49
$
25
$
39
$
84
$
51
$
4
$
252
$
28
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
2
(3)
5
4
1
(1)
8
(9)
Economic forecast (2)
(6)
(4)
(1)
(5)
(13)
—
(29)
—
Credit (3)
5
3
1
(33)
16
—
(8)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments (4)
(7)
(6)
(12)
(15)
(12)
—
(52)
—
Charge-offs
(4)
(1)
(3)
—
(7)
—
(15)
—
Recoveries
2
1
2
—
16
—
21
—
Provision for net charge-offs
2
—
1
—
(9)
—
(6)
—
Ending allowance balance
$
43
$
15
$
32
$
35
$
43
$
3
$
171
$
19
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
(4)
Includes $6 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.
Nonperforming Loans and Assets
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2021
Nonperforming LHFI
$
82
$
63
$
46
$
36
Nonperforming TDRs
5
6
4
4
Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six
9
7
6
5
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)
96
76
56
45
Other nonperforming assets, net
6
6
8
6
LHFS
10
9
9
6
Total nonperforming assets
$
112
$
91
$
73
$
57
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.37
%
0.30
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.66
%
0.53
%
0.34
%
0.28
%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)
0.70
%
0.57
%
0.40
%
0.31
%
(1)
Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans.
(2)
Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.
Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
30-59 Days
60-89 Days
Greater than
Total Past
Total LHFI
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$
12
$
2
$
58
$
72
$
3,486
Commercial loans
—
—
35
35
10,782
Total loans
$
12
$
2
$
93
$
107
$
14,268
June 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$
8
$
4
$
55
$
67
$
3,644
Commercial loans
—
—
20
20
10,408
Total loans
$
8
$
4
$
75
$
87
$
14,052
December 31, 2020
Consumer loans
$
9
$
6
$
38
$
53
$
4,126
Commercial loans
21
—
18
39
12,101
Total loans
$
30
$
6
$
56
$
92
$
16,227
September 30, 2020
Consumer loans
$
9
$
4
$
36
$
49
$
4,369
Commercial loans
—
—
10
10
12,107
Total loans
$
9
$
4
$
46
$
59
$
16,476
(1)
Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.
Troubled Debt Restructurings
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
TDRs
Performing
Nonperforming
Total
September 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$
34
$
14
$
48
Commercial loans
—
2
2
Total TDR loans
$
34
$
14
$
50
June 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$
31
$
11
$
42
Commercial loans
—
2
2
Total TDR loans
$
31
$
13
$
44
December 31, 2020
Consumer loans
$
31
$
10
$
41
Commercial loans
5
—
5
Total TDR loans
$
36
$
10
$
46
September 30, 2020
Consumer loans
$
34
$
9
$
43
Commercial loans
5
—
5
Total TDR loans
$
39
$
9
$
48
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin and adjusted efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,645
$
2,498
$
2,358
$
2,201
$
2,195
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
149
152
155
157
160
Tangible book value
$
2,496
$
2,346
$
2,203
$
2,044
$
2,035
Number of common shares outstanding
52,862,383
52,862,264
52,752,600
52,656,067
57,150,470
Tangible book value per share
$
47.21
$
44.38
$
41.77
$
38.80
$
35.60
Total assets
$
27,042
$
27,065
$
29,449
$
31,038
$
29,476
Tangible common equity to assets ratio
9.23
%
8.67
%
7.48
%
6.58
%
6.90
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$
152
$
147
$
222
$
448
$
384
Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax
2
2
3
6
7
Tangible net income
$
154
$
149
$
225
$
454
$
391
Total average equity
$
2,592
$
2,448
$
2,141
$
2,454
$
1,991
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
151
153
162
—
165
Total tangible average equity
$
2,441
$
2,295
$
1,979
$
2,454
$
1,826
Return on average tangible common equity
25.18
%
25.92
%
45.42
%
24.65
%
28.58
%
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
%
—
%
—
%
2.34
%
—
%
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
%
(2.14)
%
—
%
(0.67)
%
—
%
Adjustment for merger costs
0.98
%
1.89
%
—
%
0.91
%
—
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common
26.16
%
25.67
%
45.42
%
27.23
%
28.58
%
Return on average assets
2.16
%
2.09
%
3.15
%
2.08
%
1.97
%
Adjustment to remove DOJ
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.13
%
—
%
Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement
—
%
(0.11)
%
—
%
(0.04)
%
—
%
Adjustment for merger costs
0.05
%
0.10
%
—
%
0.05
%
—
%
Adjusted return on average assets
2.21
%
2.08
%
3.15
%
2.22
%
1.97
%
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
September 30,
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Average LHFI
$
13,540
$
13,688
$
14,915
$
15,703
$
14,839
Less: Average warehouse loans
5,392
5,410
6,395
6,948
5,697
Adjusted average LHFI
$
8,148
$
8,278
$
8,520
$
8,755
$
9,142
Average deposits
$
19,686
$
19,070
$
20,043
$
21,068
$
19,561
Less: Average custodial deposits
6,180
6,188
7,194
8,527
7,347
Adjusted average deposits
$
13,506
$
12,882
$
12,849
$
12,541
$
12,214
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
68.8
%
71.8
%
74.4
%
74.5
%
75.9
%
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
60.3
%
64.3
%
66.3
%
69.8
%
74.8
%
Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
September 30,
(Dollar in millions)
Noninterest expense
$
286
$
289
$
347
$
922
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
—
35
35
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
(10)
—
(10)
Adjustment for merger costs
5
9
—
14
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
281
$
290
$
312
$
883
Income before income taxes
$
198
$
190
$
194
$
581
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
—
35
35
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
(10)
—
(10)
Adjustment for merger costs
5
9
—
14
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
203
$
189
$
229
$
620
Provision for income taxes
$
46
$
43
$
45
$
133
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
—
(8)
(8)
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
2
—
2
Adjustment for merger costs
(1)
(2)
—
(3)
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$
47
$
43
$
53
$
142
Net income
$
152
$
147
$
149
$
448
Adjusted net income
$
156
$
146
$
176
$
478
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,862,288
52,763,868
52,675,562
52,767,923
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,659,422
53,536,669
53,297,803
53,499,289
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
2.98
$
2.78
$
3.34
$
9.04
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
2.94
$
2.73
$
3.31
$
8.92
Efficiency ratio
62.2
%
66.6
%
67.7
%
65.5
%
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
—
%
—
%
(6.8)
%
(2.5)
%
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
%
1.6
%
—
%
0.7
%
Adjustment for merger costs
(1.1)
%
(1.4)
%
—
%
(1.0)
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio
61.1
%
66.8
%
60.9
%
62.7
%
Adjusted net interest margin
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Average interest earning assets
$
25,656
$
25,269
$
27,178
$
27,100
$
25,738
Net interest margin
3.00
%
2.90
%
2.82
%
2.78
%
2.78
%
Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase
0.04
%
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.16
%
Adjusted net interest margin
3.04
%
3.06
%
3.02
%
2.98
%
2.94
%
For more information, contact:
Kenneth Schellenberg
FBCInvestorRelations@flagstar.com
(248) 312-5741
